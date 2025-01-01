New Year's Day Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 3/1 to 40/1

Unexposed Katate Dori should fare better at Exeter

Just Gino can finally strike at Catterick

Chase debutant is one to note at Tramore

Get a completely Free Bet on horse racing multiples on New Year's Day

Timeform Superboost

Springwell Bay is fancied to run very well in the 14:05 at Cheltenham today having not finished outside of the first four in his last six completed starts.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to finish in the Top 4 today from 3/101.30 to 1/12.00! To take advantaged of this superboost simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Springwell Bay to finish Top 4 in the 14:05 Cheltenham SBK 1/1

Listen and watch New Year's Day Racing... Only Bettor!

Sam Thomas has an all-time strike-rate of 23 percent at Exeter, increasing to 31 percent solely in hurdle races, and he saddles seven-year-old Katate Dori in the opening three-mile contest on the card.

The son of Bathyrhon remains on an unchanged mark of 110, this time without 3lb claimer Dylan Johnston aboard, after finishing fourth in a first-time visor at Uttoxeter when last seen. He made swift headway from the rear of the field that day, staying on well before hanging and suffering interference in the closing stages.

Despite failing to finish among the places, he was an eye-catcher and one to take from the race. That was his first start over a trip just shy of three-miles, stepping up effectively but entitled to improve for his first try at the distance.

He makes the most appeal in this field as he appears well treated from his current mark, capable of showing further progression and improving beyond a rating of 110.

Shane Quinlan takes the ride aboard the top-weight who remains unexposed over this trip and should have more to give.

Recommended Bet Back Katate Dori in 12:25 Exeter SBK 4/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, Just Gino can finally strike for the Donald McCain yard, yet to show his true ability under Rules.

The six-year-old was purchased for £100,000 after his point win in which he beat Electric Jet with Petit Secret, a subsequent bumper winner over Bleu De Vassy who is in training with Willie Mullins, falling at the second last when in contention. Iamagetaway, a recent maiden hurdle winner now rated 112, was in third.

Despite being unable to strike for his current connections as of yet, his point form suggests he possesses some ability and things haven't appeared to be straightforward for him so far.

When last seen at Musselburgh, he finished a distant fourth to winner Okavango Delta but shaped with some promise, travelling into the race strongly, and the addition of headgear could allow him to show vast improvement.

He isn't one to give up on yet, as there's likely plenty more to come from him, and this is only his third start over fences.

The son of It's Gino, who is the mount of Theo Gillard, should be capable of showing further progression and this small field scenario could allow him to dominate his rivals and finally finish in front.

Recommended Bet Back Just Gino in 13:20 Catterick SBK 11/2

Returning once again to Exeter, Blackhillsofdakota is down 2lb for a recent effort at the track and can show improvement now having had two recent runs following a 471-day break.

Despite being well beaten when last seen, the lightly raced ten-year-old stuck to the task well and showed improvement on his previous outing when pulled up at Taunton. It was a performance on which he can improve, and, considering some of the form he had shown earlier in his career, he remains of interest.

The son of Galileo is on a comeback trail, having been seen sparingly in recent years. He had previously won a Listed bumper at Limerick before winning his maiden hurdle at Tramore, showing ability for John Halley when trained in Ireland.

Things haven't worked out for him yet on this side of the Irish Sea, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him outrun his odds and he warrants some each-way consideration for Alexandra Dunn.

Recommended Bet Back Blackhillsofdakota E/W in 14:10 Exeter SBK 40/1

Jack Jones-trained An Bradan Feasa wasn't at his best at Ascot when last seen in first-time cheekpieces, but was wide throughout and had excuses for the below par effort.

Considering he has previously competed in tough races such as the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, as well as finishing second to Burdett Road in a Cheltenham Grade Two last season, the son of Camelot remains of interest and this could be the time to catch him on a going day.

When trained by Joseph O'Brien, he inflicted an eight-length defeat upon Pigeon House, recently rated 133, to win his maiden at Ballinrobe, and beat the reopposing Balboa by three-lengths in his only success for his current yard last term.

He was able to perform respectably in open company at Sandown in April from a mark of 123, having finished eighth in the aforementioned Festival race at Prestbury Park from 126, suggesting his current mark of 118 is lenient at this level, with his task at the weights made easier with the jockey booking of 7lb claimer Jamie Gambin.

The likeable gelding has the ability to be competitive at this level against these rivals, and he makes the most appeal at odds of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back An Bradan Feasa in 14:35 Fakenham SBK 9/1

Unexposed One Big Bang did well to finish second in the valuable Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at Haydock when last seen, beaten only by Irish-raider Shoot First. He was well-backed into 11/43.75 favourite that day, and showed great grit and determination to stay on strongly in testing conditions.

This is a different assignment and he runs from a career high mark of 127, 3lb higher, without 7lb claimer Calum Hogan aboard, but he remains open to further improvement and could defy his rise in the weights to record a third success in five starts.

He is in a rich vein of form currently, and, considering his second-placed finish to 130-rated chaser Hymac on his penultimate start at Newton Abbot, he could still be ahead of the handicapper from his current rating.

A likeable type for a formidable James Owen operation with champion jockey Harry Cobden aboard, there is plenty to like about the chances of this Masked Marvel gelding, and he's fancied to make it third time lucky this season following a couple of second-placed efforts.

Recommended Bet Back One Big Bang in 14:40 Cheltenham SBK 3/1

Gabriel Ranger makes his first start over fences for Joseph G Murphy on the back of an eye-catching fourth-placed finish over hurdles at Punchestown. He finished strongly that day and if he takes to this new challenge, he could prove tough to beat.

By Diamond Boy, who has a 51 percent strike-rate with his winners-to-runners over fences, including with progeny such as L'Homme Presse and Impaire Et Passe, there is enough evidence on pedigree to suggest Gabriel Ranger can take to chasing under capable 5lb claimer Cian Quirke.

The ground shouldn't be a problem should the rain continue to fall at the southern track, particularly considering the manner in which he was able to finish off his race in softer conditions when last seen. He has shown enough ability over timber, shaping with promise, and appears to have plenty of scope which should hold him in good stead here.

The six-year-old can show further improvement and holds strong claims if he takes to chasing.