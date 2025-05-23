Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the bumper at Downpatrick

Jumping held him back in points

Not a strong race of its type

Coolboy Christy is overpriced at Downpatrick

This doesn't look a strong race of its type and there are a couple of horses making their first start in a bumper who make some appeal at the prices.

Coolboy Christy failed to get past the first fence on debut and while he completed at Tattersalls on his second start, his jumping let him down. He was regularly jumping out to the left and losing ground. Despite that, he was still in touch with the leaders turning into the home straight, where he was slightly hampered and was hampered again on the run-in when squeezed up between the second and third.

That wasn't a particularly strong maiden but Coolboy Christy looked to have quite a bit more ability than the result suggests given the amount of ground that he lost with his jumping. I think this should be a more suitable test for him and while the softer ground (if the forecast downpours materialise) is an unknown, I think he's a little overpriced. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Coolboy Christy in the 20:07 at Downpatrick 0.5pt win SBK 9/1

At a much bigger price, Chosen Leader's form figures look unappealing but I think he could have a better chance than they and his price suggest.

He showed some promise early in his career for Warren Ewing, even when well beaten in a good maiden at Kirkistown when last of the eight finishers.

He joined Stephen Carlin after pulling up on his fourth start and unseated rider on his first start for the new yard just eight days later. Although he finished last of the six runners on his latest run at Taylorstown, that isn't as bad as it looks as his jumping wasn't always fluent and the fourth has won a hunter chase since and the fifth won a maiden next time and was sold for £30,000 to Evan Williams on Wednesday.

I think this sort of test may suit Chosen Leader better than points and while it's a negative that he has an inexperienced rider in the saddle, this isn't the deepest field on the jockey front either. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.