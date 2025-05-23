Friday Racing Tips: Side with super Susie for Curragh success

In-form Slattery operation fancied to strike with Susie

Kinder draw can see thriving filly take a hand

Unexposed Arundel can bring down King's Hand

Staysound Susie hasn't had the greatest of fortune with draws so far this season, but she shouldn't be inconvenienced by a middle berth at the Curragh in this event and should go well tackling her own sex.

Father and son team, Andrew and Andrew Slattery - so good they named them twice - combined successfully at Roscommon during the week with impressive maiden winner Romeo Sensini and the duo have a nice chance of landing this competitive handicap with the daughter of U S Navy Flag.

Beaten a couple of lengths on her reappearance at this venue in March, the selection was then draw on the wrong side of the track at Naas on her second start, before finishing the best of those drawn high back at the Kildare venue behind Tawaazon a fortnight ago.

Racing up the stands' side, Staysound Susie led her group from stall 11 before edging across to join the main protagonists heading to the furlong marker, only to narrowly lose out under her inexperienced apprentice.

The first five home were draw 5, 2, 11 (the selection), 4 and 1 that day so it was clear which was the favoured side and the four-year-old is fancied to go well here with Slattery junior back on board.

Recommended Bet Back Staysound Susie Each-Way in 17:45 Curragh SBK 9/1

It has been an extremely slow start to the new campaign for Ed Dunlop with just three winners since April 1st.

However, recent results suggest the Newmarket handler may be emerging from the slumber and Arundel could follow stablemate and recent winner Superposition into the winner's enclosure with victory in west Yorkshire.

The presence of a 66-rated son of Kingman trained by Sir Mark Prescott aside, this maiden handicap looks a very winnable race and Dunlop's Newmarket raider took the eye with a promising turf debut at Beverley last week.

A sluggish start meant that the son of Make Believe was on the backfoot early on, especially as a course winner in Kimeko Glory controlled the tempo from the outset up front.

To his credit, Arundel stayed on gamely in the straight to close on the well-ridden winner to suggest his time wouldn't be long in coming and, given he can race off the same mark (66) and should know a little more here, he is fancied to lower the colours of King's Hand.