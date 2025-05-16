Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the bumper at Aintree

Good start to his career in Ireland

Won despite likely needing the run last time

Catch Me Quick is overpriced at Aintree

Seventeen runners are set to go to post for the point to point bumper at Aintree, which could result in some carnage around the final two bends and some ending up very wide, but there are a couple at double-figure prices whose chance I think is being underestimated.

Catch Me Quick started his career in Ireland with Sam Curling and showed some promise on both starts. On debut at Dawstown, he lost his place out of view in the back straight before finishing strongly to be fifth across the line. Next time out at Stradbally, he travelled strongly and eased to the front on the run to two out but he raced greenly in the closing stages and was narrowly beaten by Klub De Reve who has since finished third in the Goffs Bumper at Newbury.

Catch Me Quick was bought for £20,000 after that to join Hannah Clarke and made a winning start for his new yard at Cothelstone. His jumping wasn't always fluent and he still looked a bit immature but he found plenty in the closing stages to win going away without being given a particularly hard ride.

They took him to the Cheltenham April Sale after that but he didn't meet his reserve. Given the usual approach of the yard, I expect he was a little in need of the run at Cothelstone so he could take a step forward from that and physically he's the type to improve with time too. It may be that he's not quite sharp enough for a bumper around here and he will be a chasing type of the future but I think the market is underestimating his chance given the quality he's shown and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Catch Me Quick in the 20:40 at Aintree 1pt win SBK 16/1

At a bigger price, I think Rebel Tribesman could run well having shown promise on his sole start in a point at Garthorpe.

He was held up in a detached last and his jumping wasn't too slick in the early stages but it gradually improved and he made some headway on the long run to three out. He still had quite a bit of ground to make up on the leading trio after jumping that and he ran wide on the final bend but he picked up for pressure and showed some good speed to get into contention at the last. However, he slightly lost his momentum on landing at the last and couldn't get to the leading pair on the run-in.

Given the qualities he showed in that performance, I think Rebel Tribesman could be ideally suited by this test and he has the potential to improve on the level of that form as a result. It may be that he will need some luck in running to work his way through the field if he's held up again but in a wide open race I think he's being overlooked and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.