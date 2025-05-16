Friday Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies 16/1 chance to star on final day of York

Bint can prove an Al of a wager on the Knavesmire

Versace poised to strut her stuff at Aintree

Liner can coast to Hamilton success upped in trip

In the past two seasons, Bint Al Daar has won on her third start since joining trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy and I'm hopeful that trend will continue in this competitive handicap.

Admittedly, this is a hotter race than the daughter of Muhaarar has been contesting of late, but Kieran Shoemark takes over in the saddle from an inexperience apprentice who nonetheless gave the five-year-old a nice spin around Nottingham in preparation for this assignment.

Fast ground looks the key to Bint Al Daar and her form figures with that going description read 30122, while she has also finished runner-up twice at York in 15-runner handicaps, so she is clearly well suited by the hustle and bustle of a sizeable field and a genuine pace.

Her handler hasn't run many horses in the past fortnight, but he has sent out a winner and his mare's record when returned to the track between 12 and 20 days reads three wins and three places with the only unplaced effort coming over a mile on soft ground at Newmarket.

I am loathe to let Austrian Theory run unbacked having fancied him strongly at Chester when he was a shade unfortunate to be beaten. However, his Knavesmire record isn't as compelling as the selection, so he is reluctantly overlooked.

Recommended Bet Back Bint Al Daar, Each-Way, 4 Place, in 14:42 York SBK 16/1

Trainer Sheila Lewis went close to landing this race back in 2017 with Strangsmill and Versace Twentyone should go close for the Brecon handler if he can reproduce her Ludlow performance.

The grey daughter of Kingston Hill still looked green when asked for her effort at the south Shropshire venue and jumped markedly right in the straight, however she finished her race off strongly under Jamie Brace to score for the first time over hurdles.

A 4lb rise doesn't appear too punitive for the Welsh raider who recorded a clear career best with her win last month and the form of that success has been thoroughly well endorsed subsequently.

Brace has been replaced by regular rider Sean Houlihan and my only reservation about her chance in a winnable event is her tendency to edge right at her hurdles.

Recommended Bet Back Versace Twentyone to Win 19:30 Aintree SBK 11/2

Nobody could accuse Starliner of being a prolific winner - one victory in 18 starts since joining current connections suggests as much - but he has run to a creditable level since returning to turf and can gain some reward for his consistency here.

The selection bumped into a horse in Cosmos Raj whose record when competing in handicaps on a mark less than 70 reads 2121221 so victory was never going to be an easy assignment for Linda Perratt's four-year-old, and he was duly overhauled late on.

That was a belated return to an extended mile for Starliner and he steps up in trip again here which, given his pedigree and relations, shouldn't present a problem. It goes without saying he is a horse I would rather back each-way if prices allow, so a drift from his early quotes would be welcome.