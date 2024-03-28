Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Wetherby

Rhys landed a 33/1 34.00 winner yesterday at Wincanton

No. 11 Sovereign Star (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Sovereign Star showed a good level of ability in two of his three starts in Irish points for Rob James, finishing third behind subsequent Albert Bartlett runner up Affordale Fury on debut and second on his final start in that sphere behind the now 128-rated hurdler Making Headway.

Bought for £40,000 by Donald McCain after that defeat, he was off the track for 477 days before making his rules debut in a bumper in very testing conditions at Ayr. He raced a bit keenly in behind the leader through the first half of the race and was still in a handy position turning into the home straight until weakening quickly with around 2½ furlongs to go.

Given the long absence, heavy ground and keenness, it was understandable that Sovereign Star would drop away late on. There have been quite a few cases this season of McCain ex-pointers running poorly in bumpers on their rules debut before taking a big step forward on hurdling debut. It wouldn't be a surprise if Sovereign Star became another on that list in a race that has little depth in quality. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Back Sovereign Star in the 14:10 at Wetherby 1pt win at 16/117.00 Bet here

No. 9 Miami Jim (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 80 Trainer: Rosemary Gasson

Jockey: Ben Poste

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

At a huge price, I can't let Miami Jim go unbacked on his rules debut as he showed more promise in his two starts in Irish points than his form figures would suggest.

On debut at Curraghmore, he raced prominently and was still close up behind the leaders turning out of the back straight before finding little for pressure and he unseated at the last when well beaten.

He was ridden far more patiently on his second start at a track that is more of a test of stamina and he was still going well enough but detached from the main group on the very long run to three out. He was around ten lengths behind the leader jumping that fence and passed a couple of tiring rivals around the final bend before being quickly pulled up prior to two out.

Given that Miami Jim has been given a wind op since that run, I wonder if a wind problem might have been the cause of him weakening so quickly on debut and why he was suddenly pulled up on his second start. If the wind op has done the trick, he could take a big step forward on his rules debut.

It's an obvious concern that the trainer hasn't had a winner in the last three seasons but she's had quite a few horses run well in defeat this season which offers some encouragement on that front. It may also be that Miami Jim will still need the education at this early stage of his career and be seen to better effect in low grade handicaps in the long run but I think he's overpriced given his potential for improvement in a race of this quality and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.