Inexperienced showed on first two starts

Can improve on first run after wind op

Elusiveness and Spring Gale are overpriced at Warwick.

No. 6 Elusiveness (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 70 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Three horses dominate the market for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Warwick. Lightening Mahler and Victoria Milano ran to a fair level in winning on their rules debut while Either Or finished second in a bumper at this track on her rules debut. It may turn out that the race plays out as the market expects but there are a couple of other runners who I think pose more of a threat to this trio than the market suggests.

Elusiveness was green on her debut in a bumper at Wincanton, where she dropped to last turning out of the back straight before staying on to finish tenth.

Her inexperience also showed at Exeter on her hurdling debut where she often lost ground with her jumping and jumped out to the left. She was never remotely in contention as a result but stayed on late to finish sixth.

Both of her runs have suggested that she wants a greater test of stamina and she gets that to some degree today now that she steps up to 2m3f.

She's also now racing on a left-handed track which looks likely to suit given she jumped out to the left at Exeter and she will hopefully be more mentally switched on than she has been on her first two starts.

All of those aspects can see Elusiveness take a step forward this afternoon and hopefully they will try to ride her at least a bit handier than has been the case on her first two starts.

It may be that she still needs more of a test of stamina and more time before she shows her full ability but I think she's a little overpriced given her potential for improvement and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Elusiveness in the 13:35 at Warwick 0.5pt e/w at 40/141.00 Bet now

No. 10 Spring Gale SBK 25/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

The other mare of note at a big price is Spring Gale who shaped far better than the margin beaten suggests on her hurdling debut at Ludlow.

She was still travelling well in a close fifth turning out of the back straight and was still there at the road crossing before the home straight but once asked for her effort, she stopped very quickly and was beaten 39 lengths in sixth.

It was reported that Spring Gale made a noise and she's had a wind op since that run so that could see her finish the race stronger than was the case at Ludlow. The drop back in trip could suit too and the manner in which she travelled for a long way at Ludlow suggests she has a fair level of ability. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.