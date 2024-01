Two Monday bets

Chance old boy to outclass rivals at Plumpton

Rory is overpriced at 9/1 10.00 at Newcastle

No. 3 Highway One O One (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Freddie Gordon

Age: 12

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 110

It's worth giving a chance to Highway One O One - 17/29.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who returns to racing under rules on a very temping mark, has proven to go well fresh and was a commanding winner on his only visit to this venue.

The now 12-year-old is not expected to be the force of old, but he was running off ratings in the mid-120s over fences when last seen in this code and off of a rating of 130 when over hurdles. Today, he is running off 105 thanks to the claim of Freddie Gordon, and he has proven to go well fresh, so the absence doesn't concern me.

It's probably no coincidence that Chris Gordon, who has had an 18% strike rate at this venue in the last five years, brings this horse back to this track. The selection has had a prolific time in point-to-pint races in the past 18 months, and for him to revert to rules, his trainer must have seen some spark.

This is a poor race on balance, and few of these have any notable form that makes them feared, while former useful hurdler/chaser has optimal conditions to go well. He must go close if he retains a smidgen of his old ability.

Any 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable for a small bet.

No. 5 (6) Rory SBK 17/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 63

Rory - 9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - seems to be best in big field scenarios where he gets a strong pace, but he looks overpriced if able to overcome that today, having caught the eye finishing with running left when denied a clear run.

He left the impression that he remained in form last time, and this will take little winning. Now, getting the services of Paul Mulrennan for the first time over this trip since on the AW since going narrowly close over the course and distance off six pounds higher in 2022, he could be the answer.

The pace potential lies with Wee Fat Mac, Glory Fighter and Brownlee, which could set this up for a closer. With minimal traffic in this smaller field scenario, Rory could easily get back to winning ways, having held strong form over course and distance here three starts back in December when bumping into a subsequent scorer (Henery Hawk behind).

The selection is nine pounds better off for a three-length defeat to Ramon Di Loria in September 2022, and that one doesn't arrive in anywhere near the same form.

In the hope that things fall right for Rory, he looks very much overpriced as the outsider of the field and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.