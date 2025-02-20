Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Newcastle

Newcastle Racecourse
Our racing expert has two selections on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has two selections at big prices at Newcastle...

Newcastle - 19:00 - Back Pilgrim Of Culture

Pilgrim Of Culture ran well on her only start over C&D early last year and I think she could run better than her big price suggests back down to this trip.

She was ridden handily that day and briefly hit the front two furlongs out before being left behind by the front pair and finished third.

The race didn't pan out to suit her next time at Wolverhampton when she ended up very wide in the home straight and she's strangely been campaigned over 1m4f since then. There was nothing to suggest that the trip would suit Pilgrim Of Culture and she's duly looked a non-stayer.

She's been dropped 10lb in those four runs over further and is now back down to a suitable trip for her. It may be that she's just not as good as she was but I think the market is underestimating her potential to bounce back in a race of this quality and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Pilgrim Of Culture in the 19:00 at Newcastle 0.5pt win

SBK40/1

Newcastle - 19:00 - Back On The Bubble

The other filly who appeals at a big price in the race is On The Bubble who makes her first start for Gary Rutherford.

She was well beaten on handicap debut over C&D when racing far too keenly but with a hood on for the first time, she was a comfortable winner at Redcar next time. Under a penalty at Ripon eight days later, she didn't look to be suited by how the race panned out as she raced quite keenly and ended up wide on the bend.

Since then, On The Bubble has been switching between racing on the flat and over hurdles and neither of her two runs on the flat was a suitable test, first racing over 1m3f at Southwell and then over 1m2f in testing ground at Redcar.

She is now back to a more suitable test on her first start for Gary Rutherford and while there's a concern that she could race too keenly if unable to get any cover, I think she has the potential to bounce back from her more recent poor runs on the flat. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back On The Bubble in the 19:00 at Newcastle 0.5pt win 

SBK20/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 50.50pts

Returned: 147.68pts

P/L: +97.18pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

