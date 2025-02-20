Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 33/1 Punchestown tip

Imposing gelding Spanish Harlem is yet to win over fences, but had shaped as though he'd improve for chasing when showing useful form over hurdles, and did perform with credit when sixth in the Scottish Grand National last season.

Although he was unable to be competitive in his two subsequent starts following that trip to Ayr, he perhaps needed a further trip to be seen to best effect, and the step up to 3m3f should suit considering he stays well.

The €360,000 purchase has form with some talented types from his novice hurdling campaign, including Grade One winner Inothewayurthinkin, and a mark of 136 appears workable enough. The son of Spanish Moon possesses enough class to be able to pose a threat in a race of this nature, and remains capable of showing further progression on only his eighth start over fences.

The seven-year-old certainly catches the eye on looks, and he isn't one to give up on just yet, making each-way appeal at odds of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Spanish Harlem E/W in 14:25 Punchestown SBK 9/1

Spanish Harlem's stablemate Klarc Kent, also representing Willie Mullins, is another Closutton contender who warrants consideration in this race under Sean O'Keeffe.

The nine-year-old is on a mark that's 5lb lower than when he finished an impressive fourth in the Scottish Grand National, when sent off at odds of 50/151.00.

He stayed on well that day over the four-mile trip, having previously been denied a neck over an extended 2m5f at Fairyhouse, which followed a third-placed effort to Senior Chief over 2m7f here. Senior Chief is now rated 148, and now 144-rated Duffle Coat split the pair on that occasion.

Considering he was able to finish closely enough to the duo who are rated much higher now, and considering the level of form he had shown in his following appearances, Klarc Kent is on a lenient mark from which he can be competitive, stepping back up in trip.

Things haven't gone his way in recent starts, but he was in great form twelve months ago, after a poor first half of the season, and this could be the time to catch him on a going day.

This is only his fifteenth career start, his tenth over fences, and he has the ability to be competitive if able to return to form.

Recommended Bet Back Klarc Kent E/W in 14:25 Punchestown SBK 33/1

Point winner C'Est Ta Chance showed promise on Rules debut when narrowly beaten by the reopposing William Munny. There's little between them on that form, and, although the winner that day is in receipt of 4lb here, C'Est Ta Chance can reverse the form over obstacles, having performed well twice in two hurdling starts to date.

The Willie Mullins-trained contender defied a 227-day absence to win well on hurdling debut at Clonmel, beating Whatsanotheryear by five-lengths, with the pair pulling clear of the rest of the field.

It's difficult to know what to make of the form from that race currently, but his close second to James's Gate on his latest start represents a decent level, particularly with the likes of Taponthego and Ballygunner Castle in behind.

Whilst the six-year-old was a useful bumper prospect, he can be even better as a hurdler, and there should be plenty of further progression to come. He's ready to make the step up into Listed company, and makes the most appeal at the prices in comparison with the favourite.

Recommended Bet Back C'Est Ta Chance in 14:55 Punchestown SBK 10/3

Despite already having been given a mark following seven hurdling appearances, Lucy Wang remains in maiden company rather than taking the handicap route, and, with the benefit of experience, she can be competitive in this 2m3f contest.

On debut, the daughter of Mastercraftsman finished a four-and-a-half-length second to Intellotto when sent off at odds of 150/1151.00. The form of the race has worked out particularly well with Mordor, Pigeon House, Ndawwi and Lark In The Mornin filling the next four places, and the likes of Ethical Diamond, Tranquil Sea, and Hamsiyann, finishing further down the field.

On the basis of that effort, it's surprising that Lucy Wang has been unable to make more of an impression in her appearances since, however, she has had excuses most notably when slipping up at Naas, and she may have lost some of her confidence there, which affected her performances on her subsequent starts.

Her latest effort was following a 206-day break, and she had previously needed the run following a layoff which suggests she may improve for it. It's also worth noting that both of her previous two efforts have been on a sounder surface, and these softer conditions, combined with the step up in trip, should be in her favour.

Well-bred, by an unraced daughter of Yorkshire Oaks winner Catchascatchcan, who also produced Group Two winner, and Group One placed, Antonius Pius, as well as black-type achieving Songoficeandfire.

There's plenty of class in the pedigree, and Lucy Wang should be capable of recording a first hurdling success soon enough. At generous odds of 20/121.00, she makes each-way appeal and could be capable of springing a surprise.