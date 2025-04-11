Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Newbury

String of good runs since joining this yard

Likely strong pace to suit

Rousing Encore is overpriced at Newbury

There's plenty of early pace in the closing sprint handicap at Newbury and a couple of horses look likely to be suited by that.

Rousing Encore has made the running at various times but after joining Ruth Carr last season, they gradually changed tactics with him and he looked suited by being ridden more patiently. Despite racing quite keenly early on, he travelled all over his rivals and won comfortably at Ayr and his last run on turf at Doncaster was a fine effort in defeat on ground that was softer than ideal for him.

When last seen at Newcastle, he raced keenly under restraint and then couldn't get a clear run until very late on, after which he finished strongly to take fifth. I'm hopeful that the likely strong pace today will see the field be more spread out which can allow Rousing Encore to have a better chance of getting a clear path. Given his keen going nature, there is a slight concern that he could be too fresh on his return to action after 123 days off but I think there could be more to come from him in strongly run sprints and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Rousing Encore in the 17:20 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w SBK 8/1

It's difficult to know exactly what to expect from Rohaan after a disappointing run last time but I think the likely strong pace and being back on a straight turf course could see him gain a first win since October 2023.

He ran some decent races in handicaps off marks in the 90s last season and while his rating has been on the slide a little on the all weather since then, he's generally still been showing that he retains plenty of ability. He's run well in all three starts at Southwell this winter/spring and was unlucky to not at least get closer to the winner in the last of those when not getting a clear run in the penultimate furlong.

It is a bit concerning that Rohaan didn't run better at Kempton last time given that the race looked to set up well for him but he didn't run well at Lingfield three starts ago before bouncing back at Southwell so hopefully he can do likewise today. The likely strong pace on a straight track should give him a better chance to close from the back of the field and any double-figure prices appeal.