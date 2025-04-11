Mark Milligan's Tips: Three to back on Friday from 15/8 to 9/1

Skelton chaser can thrive now we're in spring

Bob Mali can go in at the first time of asking for a new yard

Handicap debutant fancied at Dundalk

Ayr's Scottish Grand National meeting kicks off on Friday and as usual there's a strong southern raiding party heading north of the border.

Dan Skelton has runners in six of the seven races and his Riskintheground makes plenty of appeal in this handicap chase.

The eight-year-old gelding tends to come good as we head into the spring, and he really hit his straps between May and September of last year, while he also has a hurdles win to his name in March 2023.

The selection really caught the eye on his most recent outing when fifth in a stronger race than this at Newbury, where he was held up well off the pace before finishing with running left.

He wasn't given at all a hard time there and looks to have been brought along specifically with a spring/summer campaign in mind, while it's also worth noting that Skelton is one of the best target trainers around, so this could well have been the plan for a while.

Recommended Bet Back Riskintheground SBK 7/2

Charlie Hills has his team in good form and he fields two in this interesting 7f handicap for three-year-olds.

Both Bob Mali and Huscal are lightly raced and open to plenty of improvement, but it's the former who makes most appeal as he starts out for this yard for the first time.

Trained by Ollie Sangster as a juvenile, Bob Mali won his first three starts for that stable, winning a maiden on debut at before taking novice contests at Chester and Salisbury.

They thought enough of him to give him a go in in Group 3 company on his final start in the Horris Hill at this track in October, but he clearly didn't give his running that day, trailing in last of eight.

Current connections went to 50,000 guineas to purchase this son of Sands Of Mali and he's also been gelded over the winter.

The form of the selection's most recent novice success was given a big boost when the runner-up Marvelman bolted up at Kempton last month and Bob Mali could well be attractively handicapped of an opening mark of 88 (the same rating Marvelman now finds himself on).

James Doyle rode Bob Mali to that success over Marvelman last season and he's back on board now after Clifford Lee took the ride last time.

Recommended Bet Back Bob Mali each-way SBK 9/1

Adrian Murray's Quickshot is bred to excel on artificial surfaces and he makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut after three runs in maiden company.

A son of the late Uncle Mo, this US-bred cost $100,000 as a yearling and has a pedigree that suggests he ought to be better than a 69-rated handicapper in time.

He only made his debut in February and has had three relatively quick runs presumably with the aim of getting handicapped as soon as possible. His most recent one over this C&D was the best of the lot, where he finished fifth behind a quartet who all look very promising.

The time of that race was pretty decent and there's every chance that Quickshot can improve markedly as he goes handicapping for the first time. It's also worth noting that Adrian Murray has team in pretty good nick too, having had a pair of winners at last Friday's Dundalk meeting.

Quickshot makes plenty of appeal from several different angles and he rates one of the day's best bets.