Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' two best bets at Kelso

Pinot Rouge is the short-priced favourite for this novices' hurdle following her fourth in a Grade 1 at Aintree last time but I don't think this test will see her at her best. She has looked a strong stayer in testing conditions this season and this greater test of speed looks likely to see her not be able to run close to her rating of 127.

Magical Hill is next in the market following his victory on hurdling debut at Huntingdon and that was a fairly good performance but he was left alone in front that day and the favourite underperformed which made the task much easier.

I'm taking those two on with a couple of hurdling newcomers. Sea God is two from two in his career having won a point and bumper. On his point debut, he looked quite green and his jumping wasn't always too fluent but he picked up well in the straight to draw clear late on having had four rivals close up turning in.

He had a very easy task on his rules debut in a bumper at Carlisle and achieved victory comfortably. He's now on to the third trainer of his short career as he's moved to Lucinda Russell for his hurdling debut. I think the distance and ground look ideal for him and the potential that he showed on debut suggests he can be competitive in a race of this quality. Any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Sea God in the 14:10 at Kelso 1pt win at SBK 9/2

At a much bigger price, Telemetry looks overpriced given the ability that he showed in bumpers.

He ran well on his debut when second to Support Act, who has since won a novice hurdle comfortably, and back in third was Booster Bob who won his next three starts when switched to hurdling.

Telemetry couldn't get into a challenging position on his next start at Doncaster having been patiently ridden and on his latest start at Wetherby, he got warm beforehand and the testing ground didn't suit so I think that was a fair effort in the circumstances.

The return to quicker ground looks likely to suit for his hurdling debut and, if he settles, the longer trip is likely to be in his favour too.

There is a concern that he could race too keenly and there's the obvious unknown over how he will jump on his hurdling debut but I think his price underplays his ability and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Telemetry in the 14:10 at Kelso 0.5pt win at SBK 33/1

