Knot On Time is overpriced at Hereford

No. 4 Knot On Time (Ire) Trainer: Adrian Wintle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 100

Knot On Time was beaten 39 lengths on his first start for Adrian Wintle at Warwick but he shaped with more promise than that suggests and I think he could run well at a big price on his second start after a very long absence.

He was previously trained by Paul Nolan and showed ability over hurdles and fences for him but after finishing third in a Beginners Chase in October 2020, he was off the track for 1124 days until returning at Warwick earlier this month. He initially raced in midfield before making headway to track the leader jumping five out. He was bumped along turning the final bend in a share of fourth before fading quickly in the home straight to finish well beaten.

The manner in which Knot On Time travelled for a long way suggests that he still retains some ability and the switch to much quicker ground today is likely to see him in a better light.

It might be that whatever kept him off the track means that he won't finish off his races strongly anymore but in what looks a weak race I think he's overpriced and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

No. 11 She Has Notions (Ire) Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Harry Atkins

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 78

She Has Notions was pulled up last time out at Stratford but he's another horse who is likely to benefit from the much quicker ground today and has a chance to bounce back accordingly.

He ran well for a long way at Stratford on unsuitable heavy ground until dropping away quickly on the run to two out and he was taken out at Southwell yesterday due to the very testing ground.

Prior to that at Plumpton, She Has Notions ran fairly well when finishing fifth to Aviewofthestars and Rebel Intentions, who both won next time.

The reapplication of cheek-pieces could help She Has Notions and in a race where most don't look to have any upside, I think he has the potential to show more than he has done so far and any 10/111.00 or bigger appeals.