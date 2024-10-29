Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Bangor with 33/1 and 100/1 chances

Ran well in second point

Could step forward from hurdling debut

Malfoy Manor and Rockvale are overpriced at Bangor

Malfoy Manor was disappointing on his rules debut at Wetherby last season but I think he could run capable of better and has a better chance than his big price suggests in the novices' hurdle at Bangor.

He ran well for a long way on his point debut at Rathcannon before stopping very quickly once coming under pressure after two out. After an eight-month absence, he returned to action at Boulta and closed late having been given a more patient ride this time to finish second. The winner of that race won on rules debut earlier this month while the third has also won over hurdles since and is rated 123 in Ireland.

Malfoy Manor joined Greenall and Guerriero after that and made his rules debut in a bumper at Wetherby. He went a little keenly early on and raced handily for a long way before dropping away in the closing stages and finishing a well beaten eighth.

Given that he's now finished tamely in two of his three starts, it might be that he has a physical problem. However, today may be a step on his education to try to get him back on track after the poor run last time but the ability he showed on his second start in Ireland suggests he can be competitive in a race of this quality if turning up at his best and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Malfoy Manor in the 13:20 at Bangor 0.5pt win SBK 33/1

Rockvale could never get competitive on his hurdling debut at Warwick and it might be a similar story today if such tactics are repeated but I think he has the ability to run well at a big price.

He showed some promise in Irish points when trained by Derek O'Connor finishing second on debut at Lisronagh and he looked a non-stayer in testing conditions on his final start in that sphere when finishing third at Quakerstown.

Rockvale joined Sam Allwood after that run and showed a bit of promise on his debut for him at Warwick. He was given a very patient ride in a steadily-run race and could never get competitive in those circumstances but he was finished with plenty left in the tank in seventh.

It may be that this will be another step on his education and he may want a bit further and possibly better ground in time but I can't let him go unbacked at such a big price in a race of this quality. Any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.