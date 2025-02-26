Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Bangor

Return to left-handed track to suit

Has run well in very deep ground

Staar is overpriced at Bangor

The ground will be extremely testing at Bangor this afternoon and that should be no issue for Staar who ran well when narrowly beaten in deep ground at Uttoxeter over hurdles.

That was on the last day of 2022 and he's only been seen on the track five times since. While he's been well beaten on his last two starts, I think he's shaped better than the result suggests on both occasions.

When tailed off last at Fontwell in March last year, he was sent from the back of the field to take on Concrete King for the lead turning the final bend but they got into a battle far too soon and that rival faded to finish third while Staar quickly dropped away and finished last. Staar was off the track for 285 days after that and returned at Leicester over 2m4f, where he was in contention turning into the home straight before weakening and he tried to get rid of James Best at two out by jumping sharply left.

The return to a left-handed track and drop back in trip today should suit Staar and I expect he will be fitter for that first outing of the season. This race doesn't have much depth in quality and while he hasn't got anywhere near the heights that his work before his debut suggested he could be capable of, I think he could be capable of running well at a big price. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Staar in the 14:25 at Bangor 0.5pt e/w SBK 33/1

Another horse taking a drop back in trip in this race, and a bigger one, is Jaitroplaclasse and I think he could outrun market expectations on his second start for Robbie Llewellyn.

He showed some promise in three starts over hurdles for Nicky Henderson, when often racing keenly, before being bought for £7,000 to join Llewellyn. Having raced over two miles over hurdles, he was stepped up significantly in trip to nearly three miles for his stable and chasing debut at Chepstow in October. A tongue tie was also put on for the first time that day and he was held up at the back of the field before gradually making headway down the back straight. He jumped the first fence in the home straight in a share of fifth before dropping away and finished tailed off.

This looks a far more suitable trip for Jaitroplaclasse and the yard is going better now than was the case when he made his stable debut so he could be capable of being far more competitive than was the case at Chepstow. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.