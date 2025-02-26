Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Bangor

Bangor
Our racing expert has two selections on Wednesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has two selections at big prices at Bangor.

Bangor - 14:25 - Back Staar

The ground will be extremely testing at Bangor this afternoon and that should be no issue for Staar who ran well when narrowly beaten in deep ground at Uttoxeter over hurdles.

That was on the last day of 2022 and he's only been seen on the track five times since. While he's been well beaten on his last two starts, I think he's shaped better than the result suggests on both occasions.

When tailed off last at Fontwell in March last year, he was sent from the back of the field to take on Concrete King for the lead turning the final bend but they got into a battle far too soon and that rival faded to finish third while Staar quickly dropped away and finished last. Staar was off the track for 285 days after that and returned at Leicester over 2m4f, where he was in contention turning into the home straight before weakening and he tried to get rid of James Best at two out by jumping sharply left.

The return to a left-handed track and drop back in trip today should suit Staar and I expect he will be fitter for that first outing of the season. This race doesn't have much depth in quality and while he hasn't got anywhere near the heights that his work before his debut suggested he could be capable of, I think he could be capable of running well at a big price. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Staar in the 14:25 at Bangor 0.5pt e/w 

SBK33/1

Bangor - 14:25 - Back Jaitroplaclasse

Another horse taking a drop back in trip in this race, and a bigger one, is Jaitroplaclasse and I think he could outrun market expectations on his second start for Robbie Llewellyn.

He showed some promise in three starts over hurdles for Nicky Henderson, when often racing keenly, before being bought for £7,000 to join Llewellyn. Having raced over two miles over hurdles, he was stepped up significantly in trip to nearly three miles for his stable and chasing debut at Chepstow in October. A tongue tie was also put on for the first time that day and he was held up at the back of the field before gradually making headway down the back straight. He jumped the first fence in the home straight in a share of fifth before dropping away and finished tailed off.

This looks a far more suitable trip for Jaitroplaclasse and the yard is going better now than was the case when he made his stable debut so he could be capable of being far more competitive than was the case at Chepstow. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Jaitroplaclasse in the 14:25 at Bangor 0.5pt e/w 

SBK18/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 52.50pts

Returned: 147.68pts

P/L: +95.18pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Epsom Derby and Oaks

The Derby: Sam Turner's runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 tips for the Epsom Classic

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner
Ante-Post

Oaks and Derby Antepost Tips: Back The Lion to roar in Epsom Classic on Saturday

  • Alan Dudman
Epsom Racecourse
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 16/1 Leicester pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Oaks and Derby Antepost Tips: Back The Lion to roar in Epsom Classic on Saturday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Oaks and Derby Antepost Tips: Back The Lion to roar in Epsom Classic on Saturday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 dual course winner at Gowran

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

It's an American Affair

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman