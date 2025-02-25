Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday at Bangor-on-Dee and Kempton

Only 1lb above his last winning mark, Imperial Alex could return to some form for an in-form team, on a comeback trail having failed to pose any threat in recent starts. The eight-year-old drops in trip having been pulled up at Exeter when last seen, now 2lb lower for failing to complete on that occasion.

Last spring, the gelding was in excellent form, recording a three-timer which concluded in a Uttoxeter handicap when upped in class from a mark of 117. Whilst he failed to follow up at the track from a much higher mark, and has since disappointed twice, it's too early to give up hope entirely with Imperial Alex given he has shown he possesses plenty of talent as recently as last May.

The Tom Lacey yard is performing at a 26 percent strike-rate this month, with jockey Stan Sheppard recording a 36 percent success-rate in recent weeks. Considering the yard and rider form, plus the addition of headgear, with cheekpieces back on for the first time in six runs, a spark could be reignited in Imperial Alex, who makes some appeal at odds of 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Imperial Alex in 14:55 Bangor-on-Dee SBK 11/4

Jersey Rocs was a magnificent 33/134.00 winner at Southwell in November, when providing a shock at huge odds in first-time blinkers.

He recorded successive victories when defying a 3lb rise at Wolverhampton on his subsequent start, and, although he disappointed when ninth at odds of 9/43.25 in his bid for a hat-trick, he returned to form when second on his latest start, and could be ready to strike again.

In-form Oisin Murphy, who is four from eight here this year, with three placed efforts, too, teamed up with the yard on only two occasions last year, riding one winner, and he has a decent overall success-rate aboard their runners on the all-weather. A positive booking, the champion jockey could guide this progressive four-year-old to a third career success.

The Twilight Son gelding should be capable of showing further improvement on only his eleventh career start, having only recently shown what he is capable of. At a price of 11/43.75, Jersey Rocs makes the most appeal in this field.