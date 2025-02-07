Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged 25/1 attack at Meydan

Returning to the turf

Has won off a break previously

Desert Safari is overpriced at Meydan

Desert Safari has only raced on dirt since joining Salem bin Ghadayer and has often struggled but I think he has the potential to bounce back to a better level of form on his return to the turf today.

On his last run for Mark Johnston, he ran well in a handicap at York off 97 and I think the handicapper has been generous in moving his turf mark down to 85 to be close in line with his dirt mark given that there's no suggestion that he should have been suited by running on dirt.

He occasionally run well on that surface with one of his better runs coming off a 615-day break at Jebel Ali. He also won after a 177-day absence when trained by Johnston which is an encouraging sign as he returns to action today after 336 days off the track.

It might be that Desert Safari just isn't as good as he was now that he's an eight-year-old as the previous long break suggests he's had problems but I think he's overpriced given his potential to bounce back on his return to turf. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Desert Safari in the 16:25 at Meydan 0.5pt e/w @ SBK 25/1

In the same race, Harvest Gold is also of interest as he returns to turf for the first time this season.

He put together a string of good runs in defeat over C&D in 2023 when frequently running on strongly in the closing stages. He was off the track for 597 days prior to this season but he showed that he still retains ability when winning a maiden on the dirt at Jebel Ali two starts ago when finishing typically strongly.

Harvest Gold does need luck in running given his late closing running style but I like the jockey switch on his return to Meydan and turf and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.