Friday Horse Racing Tips: James Mackie stands in for Daryl Carter with two selections at Kempton

The first bet of the day on Friday comes in the way of Kingston Pride who could be a class above this field now back on a sounder surface.

Bought for €200,000 off the back of winning a PTP, with a nice for horse in The Enabler for Gordon Elliott back in second, he showed his promise immediately when sent under rules.

Sent to Lingfield on the All-Weather for his bumper debut in January last year he ran a solid race to finish a close second behind the talented Tripoli Flyer for Fergal O'Brien.

He resumed his promise on his only other bumper start last season when comfortably getting off the mark at Exeter.

Sent over hurdles this term he made good start to life over timber when winning at Uttoxeter. A performance that showed there would be much more improvement to come.

Stepped up into the Grade 2 Betfair Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown he was well backed into 6/42.50 favourite before finding the ground unsuitable and being pulled up.

Taking on some nice types that day in Bill Joyce and Quebecois who are rated in the 130s, this looks a much easier test.

He is a horse that can reach that mark and even further going forward and getting back into much calmer waters today should see the best in him.

The gelding should be a class above if putting that last run behind him and at odds against he rates a bet.

Recommended Bet Back Kingston Pride in the 13:50 Kempton SBK 1/1

A trickier puzzle to untangle is the Class 3 Handicap Chase over 2m 4 1/2f, where plenty of animals will be running for marks at the Cheltenham Festival.

One of them that is back down to a winning mark and will not have the Cheltenham Festival at the top of his priorities is Lounge Lizard for Henry Daly.

The gelding is a horse that thrives at this time of year with his best performances coming last season when second on Trials Day behind Ga Law in the competitive Paddy Power Handicap Chase, and winning a slightly easier event at Huntingdon in early March.

He races off the same mark of 133 today as that win at Huntingdon having gone down 3lb for his two runs this season, with his latest run at Cheltenham on New Year's Day looking decent form when fourth behind the well handicapped Springwell's Bay.

As I mentioned there are horses in here like Crebilly and Sans Bruit that will be looking to get handicapped for the Spring Festivals, with the main danger coming from the favourite Flegmatik who is now down to a highly attractive mark and wears the first time cheek-pieces.

However, at 10 years old the fav might have his age catching up on him and at odds of 8/19.00 with plenty in his favour I think a win only swing on Lounge Lizard looks a fair bet.

Recommended Bet Back Lounge Lizard in the 15:25 Kempton SBK 8/1

