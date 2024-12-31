Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a big-priced two-pronged attack at Warwick

Shaped well on hurdling debut

Eyecatching effort last time

All In Hand and La Dolce Dolly are overpriced at Warwick

All Inn Hand was sent off at a big price when running well on her hurdling debut at Stratford and on the back of that effort, I think she's capable of being competitive at a big price in the mares' novices' hurdle at Warwick this afternoon.

She showed a bit of promise while clearly looking short of speed in bumpers and was stepped up to 2m6f for her hurdling debut. She raced behind the leading group until being briefly outpaced coming down the mound and was driven along. She looked quite awkward around the final bend but once turning into the home straight, she picked up well to challenge at the last before still looking a bit green as she edged left under pressure and finished third.

The race has worked out fairly well with the winner, Springs A Girl, winning again under a penalty since while the runner up, Game Colours, finished ahead of Realta Liath at Wincanton since.

While the slight drop back in trip may not be ideal for All Inn Hand, I think this track will be more suitable for her and the slightly softer ground shouldn't be an issue. The level of her hurdling debut isn't far off the best on offer in this race and given her potential to improve, I think she's overpriced. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back All Inn Hand in the 12:50 at Warwick 1pt E/W SBK 30/1

At a bigger price in the same race, I think La Dolce Dolly could fare better than her price currently suggests.

She was an easy winner of a weak maiden point on debut before joining Andy Irvine. She was comfortably held behind a subsequent winner on her stable debut but she stepped up on that last time with an eyecatching effort.

She initially raced handily before gradually losing her place without being asked for effort and she looked like she might drop right away at the last in the back straight. However, once asked for some effort, she rallied well and stayed on to only be beaten thirteen lengths by Julius Des Pictons, who has won again since under a penalty.

It might be that La Dolce Dolly needs further than this and that her full ability will come out further down the line as she physically and mentally matures but I think this track will be more suitable than Plumpton and the quality of her latest run suggests she could be more competitive in a race of this quality than the market suggests. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.