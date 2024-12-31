Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 28/1 tip

Express Run can finally break his maiden

Now's the time for Where Or When

In-form Rebel Empire is the bet of the day

Justin Landy-trained gelding Express Run has proved frustrating to follow since making his bumper debut at Kelso in September. Well supported into 5/23.50 favouritism, for a yard who were thriving in similar contests at the time, the five-year-old was unable to make any impression from the front.

Following that disappointing effort in a first-time tongue-tie, the son of Milan has improved plenty for hurdling, finishing second on debut over timber before finishing third twice in both of his previous two starts. His jumping has left plenty to be desired at times, but he has shown he possesses ability and a maiden win should be within his reach.

Given an opening mark of 108, connections opt to keep him in maiden hurdles for now and he should be able to step up again having amassed more experience under Rules.

His point-to-point form caught the eye prior to his Kelso debut, given he had fallen twice in contests won by subsequent £300,000 purchase Port Joulain, who sports the Ricci colours for Willie Mullins, and Sporting Glance, a promising type for Cian Collins, respectively.

Despite being unable to complete on either occasion, there were signs that Express Run could be useful and his breeding would suggest he possesses some talent. His dam, Lilly's Express, is a sister to Grade Two winner Peregrine Run, who achieved a career-high rating of 159.

Whilst he'll need to improve his jumping, Express Run appears to possess enough ability to win a race of this nature and could be dangerous in handicaps should they opt for that route with him in time.

The step up to three miles for the first time under Rules should suit given he finished strongly at Newcastle over 2m6f when last seen, travelling into the race well before staying on. There appears to be plenty in his favour here, and conditions could be right for Express Run to finally land a first career success.

Recommended Bet Back Express Run in 12:30 Uttoxeter SBK 17/2

Now Where Or When returns to action following a 249-day break, dropping significantly in trip following a sixth-placed effort over 3m5f at Downpatrick when last seen in April. Given he has run well when fresh in the past over a shorter distance, he makes plenty of appeal here back on his last winning mark of 123.

Trained by Stuart Crawford, the nine-year-old has won twice over fences and once placed third in the Grade Three Bobbyjo Chase behind Kemboy. He showed plenty of promise as a youngster, finishing third and fourth, respectively, behind the likes of Three Stripe Life and Ginto, before appearing to be suited by chasing, improving for the switch to the larger obstacles from timber.

Capable of posing a threat from his current mark under J J Slevin, fresh from two Grade One victories at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival, Now Where Or When represents value at odds of 12/113.00 with conditions to suit.

Recommended Bet Back Now Where Or When E/W in 13:05 Punchestown SBK 12/1

Course-and-distance winner The Thames Boatman can make the frame under Finley Marsh in this 5f handicap at Lingfield.

The four-year-old son of Havana Grey is upped in class from a mark 3lb higher than when winning her on his penultimate start, but can bounce back from a disappointing outing at Wolverhampton and return to form at a course where he is unbeaten in three starts.

The Richard Hughes-trained gelding has shown progression throughout his career to date, and could be capable of showing further improvement from a career-high all-weather mark of 86. The yard has a 25 percent strike-rate on the all-weather track at the course this year, which is a positive, with the jockey also boasting an impressive win-rate here and a one win in five average record for the stable this year.

Capable of being competitive at this level, The Thames Boatman can continue his excellent record at the track with another good performance.

Recommended Bet Back The Thames Boatman E/W in 13:14 Lingfield SBK 12/1

Despite being one of the outsiders of the field, four-year-old gelding Semblance Of Order is no forlorn hope in this 2m3f contest for Andy Oliver.

The mount of Darragh O'Keeffe remains unexposed on only his third start in handicap company over obstacles, making his fifth appearance over timber here.

On debut over hurdles, he was able to beat Eagles Reign by a length-and-a-half at this course over an extended two miles, staying on well in the finish to win comfortably enough. Eagles Reign is now rated 130 having won twice since, including a Listed Listowel handicap over Pinot Gris, and finished a two-length second to Lark In The Mornin in the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, considerably franking the form.

Jeanimacaroney, third in that maiden hurdle, has since won twice and has finished second on eight separate occasions, showing plenty of ability and achieving a rating of 122.

Given a 269-day break following that winning debut, Semblance Of Order has been unable to fire when sparingly seen during 2024, but was unfortunate to fall at the first when last seen at Thurles.

Entitled to show improvement having amassed little jumping experience so far, he isn't one to rule out as he has shown previously he is more than capable of putting in a stylish winning performance against some good opposition. He has dropped to a mark of 116, which could prove lenient considering some of the form he has shown and the fact he is young and could be improving still.

At odds of 28/129.00, Semblance Of Order makes each-way appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Semblance Of Order E/W in 14:35 Punchestown SBK 28/1

Richard Hannon-trained Rebel Empire had shown potential earlier in the year without reward before finally breaking his maiden at the seventh time of asking in a first-time tongue-tie at Southwell. Ridden by 3lb claimer Joe Leavy that day, the three-year-old gelding pulled clear of the field in impressive fashion when asked to quicken, and was subsequently given a 9lb rise.

He was only narrowly beaten when denied half-a-length by Ormolulu on his reappearance over course-and-distance, upped in class, losing little in defeat, and makes a quick turnaround here on his first trip to Lingfield since his debut effort behind Biographer almost a year ago.

Tyrese Cameron claims a useful 7lb aboard, which increases his chances at the weights, with the jockey having ridden most often at this track during his career to date. The yard has been in decent form during December, too, recording four victories with many of their horses running well in defeat.

Considering this good-looking son of Goken, who was purchased for €72,000, has achieved a decent level of form previously and is currently performing at his best, capable of showing further progression, Rebel Empire appears more than capable of making the frame once again.