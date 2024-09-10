Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is hoping for Glory with 16/1 & 25/1 shouts at Lingfield

Cheekpieces back on

Returning to artificial surface

Gannon Glory and Regal Glory are overpriced at Lingfield

Gannon Glory has been comfortably held in three starts for Adam West but I think he could be capable of showing more today with cheekpieces going back on for the first time for the yard.

He was a winner in first time cheekpieces on his final start for Richard Fahey and won a claimer with the first time tongue tie and cheekpieces combination when trained by Archie Watson.

He's only worn a tongue tie in his three starts for Adam West and has only shown minor promise in those runs with the mile trip being too much of a test of stamina for him in two of those three starts.

It might be that this seven-furlong trip is also a bit further than ideal for Gannon Glory but his only two attempts at the trip have been when racing far too keenly in blinkers at Wolverhampton and his first start for this yard over C&D so he's yet to fully show that he doesn't want this trip.

It could also be that he's just not as good as he was as he returns from a long break but he's won and finished third in two starts after 150+ day absences and I'm hoping he can bounce back with the headgear back on. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Gannon Glory in the 14:30 at Lingfield 0.5pt win SBK 25/1

In the same race, I think Regal Glory is overpriced on her return to an artificial surface.

She was well beaten in sixth at Brighton last time but that tallies with her other form on turf and she's spent most of her career on the all-weather. Her only win came over this C&D and she ran well in defeat in two starts over C&D earlier in the year.

In the first of those two races, she finished fourth to Rabinal when a bit outpaced turning the final bend before running on well. Two starts ago, she finished third to Lady Wingalong when tracking that rival on the home bend before not quite being able to match her speed in the home straight. Lady Wingalong is now rated 13lb higher while runner up was coming into the race in good form having won two of her previous three starts and the fourth has won three races since.

Regal Glory does lack a turn of foot so it would be a worry if this race ended up being steadily run but I think there should be enough pace in here for her and although she races from just out of the handicap, she is effectively racing off the same mark that she did in those two C&D runs earlier this year. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.