Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is hoping for fireworks from handicap debutant at Wincanton

Half Past Tipsy was disappointing when finishing fifth in a bumper on her rules debut last season when sent off favourite but now that she's switched to hurdling, I think she could be capable of better than she showed that day.

She started her career in the Irish pointing field and got off the mark at the second attempt when holding off the late challenge of Geturguccion despite having raced keener than ideal in front for much of the race.

That keenness was once again on show at Down Royal when Half Past Tipsy made the running before dropping away in the closing stages to finish fifth. I think hurdling is more suitable for a horse with her characteristics than running in a bumper and she has the potential to make all if relaxing better in front for the switch to this sphere. Any 100/304.30 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Half Past Tipsy in the 12:55 at Galway 1pt win @ SBK 7/2

Pyrotechnic showed promise to varying degrees in all three starts over hurdles last season and I think he can build on those on handicap debut today.

Having run twice on the flat in France, he made his debut for Gary Moore at Ascot and despite racing very keenly, he was still in touch on the final bend before dropping away to finish fifth.

He once again raced keenly at Lingfield on his next start but he was allowed to stride on and make the running on this occasion. Despite that keenness, he managed to stay in front until being caught late on the run-in by Colours On Canvas, who has won three times over hurdles since.

On his final start of last season, Pyrotechnic made the running on very testing ground at Newbury and ended up getting a long way clear of his rivals turning into the home straight but he hit the wall approaching two out and quickly dropped away.

I think that ground was far more testing than ideal for him so the switch to better ground and a wind op since his last run could bring improvement from Pyrotechnic. This track could also be more suitable for him if repeating front running tactics.

There is the concern that he could race too keenly once again on his return from a 312-day break or that he will still finish weakly even after the wind op but this is weaker than the races he contested last season and I think he could be capable of better than he's shown so far. Any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Pyrotechnic in the 13:02 at Wincanton 1pt win @ SBK 11/2

Claim Du Brizais ran very well in defeat on her only start in the Irish pointing field and I'm hopeful that she can make a successful rules debut in the bumper at Aintree.

She was held up in last in a fairly steadily-run race and she was still there on the run to three out. She swiftly moved into third on landing and was continuing to make ground on the leader when she got in close to two out. That cost her ground and momentum at a crucial stage and while she rallied to challenge Magic Boum approaching the last, Claim Du Brizais ran green and couldn't get to her rival.

The manner in which Claim Du Brizais quickened in such testing conditions was taking and I think she could improve for the switch to better ground and the test of a bumper this afternoon. She does face some promising rivals and the market does have her in as favourite but I think she should be a little shorter and any 15/82.88 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Claim Du Brizais in the 16:08 at Aintree 1pt win @ SBK 2/1

Much of the focus in the bumper at Galway will be on Al Arrivee given that she's a half sister to Al Boum Photo but there are a couple of ex-pointers who I think can be more of a danger than the market suggests.

Kabylia raced very keenly on her point debut at Loughanmore and I think she did well to finish second considering that. She was initially held up in last before making to headway to race in midfield after a circuit. She maintained that position, while still racing keenly, before making a move after two out to go to the front around the final bend. However, her over-exuberance for much of the race told late on and she couldn't fend off the challenge of Speed Davis once challenged at the last.

She now makes her debut for Gavin Cromwell in a bumper and I think this sharper test is likely to be more suitable and can bring improvement from Kabylia. There is a slight concern that she could race too keenly again but hopefully they will go a bit quicker earlier in this race than on her point debut and that can help her to relax better. Any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Kabylia in the 16:43 at Galway 1pt win @ SBK 16/5

Rock On By ran in a very slowly run race on her only start in the Irish pointing field and bad luck turning the final bend had impacted her chance before she came down at the last.

The runners were still in a tightly-packed group of five leaving the back straight for the final time but two of those were quickly dropped as the pace significantly lifted going to two out. Rock On By had the inside line but was a bit awkward on landing and she couldn't recover her poise as the final bend was very soon after the fence. This caused her to lose her place and drop back to third before rallying approaching the last and she was only a length behind when falling.

The way that Rock On By recovered the ground lost on the bend in such a steadily run race was encouraging for her future and I'm hopeful that she will have the speed for this test. Any double-figure prices appeal.