Sunday Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Aintree includes 17/2 tip

In a tight five-runner affair, classy and exuberant Ahoy Senor could be the one to side with in this Grade Two handicap.

Likely to be prominent, he enjoys running at the course with form figures of 11322 at Aintree, and, in familiar surroundings, he could be able to get into a good rhythm and be difficult to pass. The sound surface will suit and Lucinda Russell has started the campaign in good fashion, which is a plus. Jockey Derek Fox knows the nine-year-old gelding very well having partnered him in all bar two of his runs for the Scottish-based yard, and could guide the popular gelding to another victory.

Whilst he hasn't always been at his best on his first outing of the season, the fact that connections have decided to send him to a track at which he has enjoyed most of his success could be telling, and this is a feasible opportunity for him to get back on track and return to winning ways. Not the most straightforward, he can become quite unreliable at his fences which is why getting into a good rhythm is crucial to his chances. He seems to be suited by the style of the track at Aintree, however, and should put his best foot forward here.

Stage Star returns on the back of a wind operation and could improve for the run, whilst Minella Drama, although in receipt of plenty of weight, has plenty to find with Ahoy Senor if he is at his best. Ahoy Senor, considering his course form, gets the nod.

Recommended Bet Back Ahoy Senor in 13:50 Aintree SBK 11/4

Experienced gelding Rapper had been running in highly competitive handicaps last season, with the highlight of his campaign a second-placed finish to Threeunderthrufive at Ascot in February. He stayed on strongly that day having looked out of the race at one stage, and from the same mark in calmer waters, he can be competitive if he's ready following a layoff.

The Henry Daly-trained ten-year-old has run well when fresh in the past, which bodes well for his chances on his return, and the ground conditions will suit him perfectly as he's most effective on a sounder surface.

Both of his last two wins have come from a mark of 137, which makes him an enticing selection at the weights. He's proven over the trip, too, and the yard has been in great form this month, saddling three winners with many of their beaten horses finishing among the places.

At the prices, Rapper makes the most appeal under Stan Sheppard.

Recommended Bet Back Rapper in 14:25 Aintree SBK 11/2

Dan Skelton-trained Got Grey is an enticing price considering he has the benefit of race fitness and had been in excellent form prior to a disappointing effort at Hexham when last seen.

That run could have come too soon following a second-placed effort in the Prelude at Market Rasen, and he didn't give his true running although was forced wide in the closing stages which didn't help his cause. He's on a 4lb higher mark, but the manner of his victories in previous starts suggested he could still be on an upward trajectory and he could prove worth sticking with.

An imposing type, who really catches the eye, the five-year-old grey could have further improvement to come for an in-form yard. The ground conditions will suit and he's an enticing each-way price, capable of making the frame at the least.