Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is going for a 30/1 Touch at Kempton

Kempton
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Kempton...

Timeform Superboost

The Paul Nicholls-trained Rubaud is the strong favourite to win today's Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase (13:50) at Kempton having finished a narrow runner-up to Arkle second favourite L'Eau Du Sud last time out, but if you want the insurance of him finishing in the top two instead of having to win then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to finish first or second today.

Recommended Bet

Back Rubaud to finish in the Top 2 in 13:50 Kempton

SBK1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Kempton - 16:10 - Back Sure Touch

Sure Touch was pulled up at an early stage at Doncaster last time but I think he has a better chance to bounce back in this handicap chase than the market suggests.

At Doncaster, he reached for the first two fences and landed awkwardly and seemed to completely lose his confidence so was sensibly pulled up.

Earlier in the year, he won the Summer Plate at Market Rasen off a 2lb lower mark than he races off today when narrowly getting the better of Soul Icon who was second in the Rising Stars next time and has since won the Desert Orchid at Kempton off a 6lb higher mark.

I thought Sure Touch ran respectably in two defeats after that, the first in the Grand Sefton on his first attempt over the National fences and then in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham. This looks a slightly easier race than that and he's likely to get a strong pace to close into.

It may be that whatever caused his jumping to suddenly fall apart at Doncaster will once again surface today but I think the market has overreacted to that and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Sure Touch in the 16:10 at Kempton 0.5pt win

SBK30/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 51.50pts

Returned: 147.68pts

P/L: +96.18pts

