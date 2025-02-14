Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is counting on Present at Fakenham

Fakenham
Fakenham - 16:40 - Back Presentandcounting

Frere d'Armes heads the market for the hunter chase at Fakenham as he looks to follow up a victory in this sphere at Ludlow. While he won over a similar trip that day, they went a steady pace so his stamina will be put under more pressure today with Presentandcounting in the field.

He put up a very good performance when making all in a handicap at Catterick when last seen and he makes his debut in this sphere today under a potentially ideal scenario for him. The good ground is in his favour and he's likely to face no pressure for the lead around a track that suits such tactics. He also has the benefit for having Gina Andrews in the saddle and if he's in the same form that he was at Catterick, I think he could prove tough to catch.

It may turn out that Presentandcounting being dropped into hunter chase company because connections think he isn't showing the same ability at home as he was prior to winning at Catterick but I'm hoping they are doing this as it's often easier to make the running in hunter chases than it is in handicaps and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Presentandcounting in the 16:40 at Fakenham 1pt win

SBK85/40

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 45.50pts

Returned: 145.58pts

P/L: +100.08pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

