Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is counting on Present at Fakenham
Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at Fakenham...
Very good performance last time
Likely to gain tactical advantage
Presentandcounting is overpriced at Fakenham
Fakenham - 16:40 - Back Presentandcounting
Frere d'Armes heads the market for the hunter chase at Fakenham as he looks to follow up a victory in this sphere at Ludlow. While he won over a similar trip that day, they went a steady pace so his stamina will be put under more pressure today with Presentandcounting in the field.
He put up a very good performance when making all in a handicap at Catterick when last seen and he makes his debut in this sphere today under a potentially ideal scenario for him. The good ground is in his favour and he's likely to face no pressure for the lead around a track that suits such tactics. He also has the benefit for having Gina Andrews in the saddle and if he's in the same form that he was at Catterick, I think he could prove tough to catch.
It may turn out that Presentandcounting being dropped into hunter chase company because connections think he isn't showing the same ability at home as he was prior to winning at Catterick but I'm hoping they are doing this as it's often easier to make the running in hunter chases than it is in handicaps and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Daryl Carter's Friday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 45.50pts
Returned: 145.58pts
P/L: +100.08pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
