Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Take another bite of the Wolf at Kelso

One Friday selection

This is his time of year

Prairie Wolf is well worth some cash at Kelso

Prairie Wolf - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was back in fine form for this column at Haydock last time when a winner at 11/112.00, and today, he is fancied to continue on that upward curve with the same angle that this his time of year to shine.

At the turn of the year, between January and March, the selection recorded career form figures of 1311422121 compared to the start of the season (before January) of UR, PU, and 46133293833.

It was clear before Haydock that the selection was working his way back to form, and his record in field sizes of eight or fewer runners during January and March reads 111221.

Sue Smith's runner has been to Kelso twice, winning his debut bumper and finishing second in a handicap hurdle. His dominant victory at Haydock was boosted by the fourth scoring on Thursday and the third running a close second at Sandown.

There's lots to like about the selection, especially as he has only had the cheek-pieces on for two runs this season and holds the best form in the race, with an excellent third to Outlaw Peter at Ayr last term from today's rating. He arrives following a seasonal best effort that can't be ignored and is expected to continue thriving.

He rates NAP material at 2/13.00 or bigger.