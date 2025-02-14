Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Take another bite of the Wolf at Kelso

Daryl Carter Tips

15:20 Kelso - Back Prairie Wolf @ 5/23.50 2pt (NAP)

Prairie Wolf - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was back in fine form for this column at Haydock last time when a winner at 11/112.00, and today, he is fancied to continue on that upward curve with the same angle that this his time of year to shine.

At the turn of the year, between January and March, the selection recorded career form figures of 1311422121 compared to the start of the season (before January) of UR, PU, and 46133293833.

It was clear before Haydock that the selection was working his way back to form, and his record in field sizes of eight or fewer runners during January and March reads 111221.

Sue Smith's runner has been to Kelso twice,  winning his debut bumper and finishing second in a handicap hurdle. His dominant victory at Haydock was boosted by the fourth scoring on Thursday and the third running a close second at Sandown.

There's lots to like about the selection, especially as he has only had the cheek-pieces on for two runs this season and holds the best form in the race, with an excellent third to Outlaw Peter at Ayr last term from today's rating. He arrives following a seasonal best effort that can't be ignored and is expected to continue thriving.

He rates NAP material at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet

15:20 Kelso - Back Prairie Wolf

SBK5/2

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) March

2025 P/L = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

BSP P/L = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -1

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

