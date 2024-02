Promise in point and bumper

Better ground to suit

The Midwife is overpriced at Market Rasen

No. 9 The Midwife (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Grace Harris

Jockey: Joe Anderson

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 88

The Midwife hasn't shown too much in three runs over hurdles but those have been on soft ground and the switch to better ground today could see her in a more favourable light on her handicap debut.

She started her career in the Irish pointing field where she was a comfortable winner on debut before being bought to join Grace Harris. She made her debut for Harris in a bumper at Exeter and showed some promise, travelling well for a long way before looking a bit green when making her challenge on the outside and she finished a close sixth.

The Midwife hasn't been competitive in the closing stages in any of her three starts over hurdles but those were all on soft ground, which I think she found too testing, so the switch to slightly better ground today could see her in a better light. The ability she showed at Exeter suggests she could be better than an opening mark of 88 if able to regain that.

It might be that she wants quicker ground still or that her lack of size has meant she hasn't progressed as might be expected but I can't let her go unbacked in a race of this quality at such a big price. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Back The Midwife in the 13:35 at Market Rasen 0.5pt win at 30/131.00 Bet now

