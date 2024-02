Two Tuesday bets

Secret Squirrel can land the odds at Taunton

Handicap debutant also fancied to go well

No. 3 Secret Squirrel SBK 11/8 EXC 1.87 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

I am amazed to see Secret Squirrel - 11/82.38 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is unfavoured over Fire Flyer at the top of this betting, as I would certainly have this pair reversed at their current odds.

Secret Squirrel ran as well as expected in the mud at Newbury behind Jeriko Du Reponet, but he emerged with plenty of credit and finished with running left on the line.

The move back to a sounder surface is a big positive, and down in class it would be astonishing if he didn't have the speed to take care of Fire Flyer - particularly with this track's configuration of hurdles - on my time figures.

Hughie Morrison has a good one on his hands here, and he will be rated closer to 140 by the end of this season. I make him a 10/111.91 chance, so 11/82.38 or bigger is more than acceptable.

14:20 Taunton - Back Secret Squirrel @ 11/82.38

No. 4 Three Cliffs Bay (Ger) SBK 7/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Conor Ring

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 113

Three Cliffs Bay - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - could easily find further improvement now switched to handicaps for the first time with what looks like a fairly lenient opening handicap mark of 113.

The six-year-old has plenty of form to recommend him going back to his debut when pulling clear of the field along with Fingle Bridge before he slips up in the final strides. That horse has yet to run, but Isaac Des Obeaux (132) and Thank You Blue (111) were behind.

He needed his first outing over hurdles at Hereford but was an eye-catcher trying to come from off the pace before taking advantage of Steel Ally's last flight blunder at Ffos Las next time. Steel Ally has since won for this column at Wincanton by a wide margin, and the 14-length fourth has been given an opening rating of 110. Furthermore, it looked like Three Cliffs Bay was being ridden with handicaps in mind until the opportunity arose, and he picked up in taking style.

He was again eye-catching on his latest start when third behind The Jukebox Man a Chepstow - a subsequent third in the Challow Hurdle rated 136 - while the runner-up (112) won next time out, and there's a good chance he didn't see out the 2 1/2 miles on that occasion.

The return to 2m and stepping into handicap company should see him in a good light under Conor Ring, who claims three off his back. He looks potentially the best-handicapped horse in this race, with many others already fairly exposed.

5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

14:50 Taunton - Back Three Cliffs Bay @ 7/18.00

