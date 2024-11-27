Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams hopes to continue on a High at Market Rasen

Encouraging comeback in stronger race

Good value conditional in the saddle

Record High is overpriced at Market Rasen

Camino Rocio is a worthy favourite in this novices' handicap chase as he bids to make it a hat-trick since joining Jim and Suzi Best but there's a rival at a much bigger price who makes some appeal having shaped quite well on his seasonal debut.

Record High returned to action after 179 days off at Worcester and I thought he showed more promise than the margin beaten suggests. He was a bit fresh on his first start after a break and raced a shade keenly on the inside through the early stages. He generally jumped very well and was in touch with the leading group before fading away from the final bend and finished well beaten.

I thought at the time that it looked a strong race for the grade and three horses have won next time out. This looks much weaker and I expect him to improve from that run given the early keenness and he probably needed the run after a break. The manner in which he jumped is encouraging for his future over fences and I think the booking of Elizabeth Gale is a positive for his chances today and I think she is better than a 7lb claimer.

Given that Record High hasn't seen the track too often it could be that he has physical issues that mean he won't build on that run and will once again drop away quickly late on or it could be that the ground will be softer than ideal but I think he's overpriced in a race of this quality and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.