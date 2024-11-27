Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Apple to get away from Rasen rivals, plus an 11/1 chance

Two Wednesday selections

Murphy's runner is overpriced at 11/1 12.00 in Pertemps Qualifier

Look to Apple Away to strike now race fit

A case can be made for several of these, but with plenty of rain due at Market Rasen on already good to soft ground, it could turn into an attritional test. That would be contrasting conditions to what the progressive favourite Skyjack Hijack has been running on in his latest four victories. Therefore, now that his new rating has kicked in (19 lb higher), there may be value behind him in the market.

Harbour Lake bounced back with a good victory at Aintree last time to win a Pertemps Qualifier, and considering it's a "win and you're in" race, it's a surprise to see him line up today in the same type of contest. I am still determining what benefit other than the immediate prize money for him to win with connections highlighting that his season now revolves around the final at Cheltenham, and he has been best when fresh.

Taking on the top two in this market may be the correct move. What A Johnny - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is overpriced and has been crying out for a stiffer stamina test. With his latest run under his belt when poorly placed in a race that turned into a dash, he is expected to step forward.

He comes in at the foot of the weights with an unexposed profile for last year's winning trainer, and the more rain that falls, the better his chances.

He was progressive last season in two of his three handicap outings, and the tongue-tie goes on for the first time today. He is expected to strip fitter and relish three miles on soft ground being by Sire Yates. There's plenty in his favour today under Sean Bowen, and this is a winnable race.

Back the selection at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Market Rasen - Back What A Johnny SBK 11/1

Apple Away - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should show the benefit of her seasonal return at Kelso 32 days ago, and with the weather forecast firmly in her favour, she gets the vote to score and land Listed honours.

Lucinda Russell's mare improved dramatically for her seasonal debut last year, winning in dominant style at Leicester under what will prove to be similar conditions today. She holds a fitness edge over her main market rivals, and she is 3-4 in Mares-only company, so she looks like a solid option with stamina assured and a right-handed record reading 1311.

Marsh Wren is feared the most with a good record fresh, a solid improving profile, and a course victory. However, she achieved her rating in one performance at Cheltenham when a well-held third to Limerick Lace, and it's a big ask for her to run to that rating over this three-mile trip for the first time on her seasonal debut.

Fantastic Lady won this race in 2022, beating a non-stayer in Zambella, but her spring Oaksey Chase victory makes her a serious player if returning in the same fettle. 9/43.25 is fair but take no less.