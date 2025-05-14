Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams had found Treasure at Tipperary

Showed promise on point debut

Not an overly strong maiden for rules maiden

Treasure Memory is overpriced at Tipperary

Treasure Memory makes his rules debut in this maiden hurdle and I think he has a better chance of getting off the mark than his price suggests.

He made a promising debut in his only start in the Irish pointing field at Oldtown for Liam O'Brien. Having been ridden patiently, he made headway from the back of the field after jumping five out to be in a share of the lead at three out but he made a mistake there and was nearly down on his nose. He recovered and travelled well down the hill on the long run to two out but didn't quite pick up as well as the leading pair after two out and would have finished third but for Len unseating at the last.

Although he was lucky to finish second, this was still a promising start to his career from Treasure Memory. The winner had previously finished a close second on debut while the third had finished second in a maiden on debut where the third, fifth and sixth have won since.

Treasure Memory was set to go to the Cheltenham sale after that but wasn't quite right so he ended up being sold privately and now makes his first start for Tony Martin. It may be that this will be another step along on his education and we will see the best of him further down the line but I think he has the ability to be competitive in a race of this quality and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Treasure Memory in the 19:20 at Tipperary 1pt win SBK 14/1

When West Of Carrig was running well in points for his novice rider in the 2023/24 season, I thought he would be an attractive prospect back under rules given his low handicap mark. When he ran in hunter chases last season I thought that chance had gone given the level that he ran to but the split chase and hurdle ratings in Ireland have given me the chance to now back in a handicap in the latter sphere.

He's a bit on the small side so I thought he did well to run as well as he did in stronger than average maiden hunter chases at Limerick and Clonmel and he showed the progress that he had made when bolting up in his next two starts back in points.

West Of Carrig was understandably outclassed at Cheltenham and on his latest start at Cork, he raced keenly and went a long way clear early on the final circuit. He was still in front, albeit with a much reduced advantage, when he made a mistake at three out and gave his jockey no chance of staying in the saddle.

It may be that he will race too keenly to see out the trip back over hurdles but the ability that West Of Carrig has shown in points and hunter chases suggests he can take advantage of a mark of 89 and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back West Of Carrig in the 19:50 at Tipperary 1pt win SBK 16/1

In the same race, Nevereverever returns from a break and I think the market is overlooking his potential to improve back up in trip.

He wore a hood on a couple of occasions last season and ran remarkably well in one at Roscommon over 2m4f considering he switched off far too much in it and jumped poorly yet still managed to finish second. It was duly taken off next time at Sligo when he was stepped up to 3m1f and stayed on well to finish second again to Doitforjane Sid who is now rated 21lb higher than he was that day.

I thought the step back in trip and slightly softer ground was against Nevereverever on his latest start so the return to a longer trip today is very likely to suit and I'm hoping they haven't overwatered as I think he wants good ground to be at his best. It may be that he will need the run a little after the break or that he's just not straightforward but I think the ability is there for him to run well off a mark of 94 and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.