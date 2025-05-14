Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 25/1 York pick

Katie Midwinter has six selections on Wednesday

Ed Walker-trained filly could spring a small surprise in the Musiadora

Perfect Part is overpriced for Brian Ellison

Course-and-distance winner Bergerac should improve for his recent outings on the all-weather as he returns to a track at which he often runs well.

The Kevin Ryan-trained gelding is back on his last winning mark of 88 and should be capable of posing a threat, with proven form at the track. The experienced seven-year-old was able to put in a run of consistent performances last season, including when performing with credit in hugely competitive sprint handicaps at this track.

Usually a reliable performer in similar contests, a price of 17/29.50 makes each-way appeal and the likeable gelding should be able to make the frame if on a going day, with five places available.

Recommended Bet Back Bergerac E/W in 14:42 York SBK 17/2

Five-year-old gelding Glenfinnan has been in the tracker since his appearance in the paddock prior to his second-placed effort to Desert Order at odds of 33/134.00 in the Convivial here in 2022. Catching the eye on looks and presence that day, the juvenile put in an exceptional performance on only his second start, finishing ahead of subsequent 2,000 Guineas runner-up Hi Royal.

Since then, Glenfinnan has recorded four wins from 17 starts, and has switched yards from the Andrew Balding operation to be trained by Michael Dods. His focus has been more on a shorter trip for his current yard, having been campaigned predominantly over a 7f and a mile for his previous connections, and, whilst his optimum distance may be a furlong further than the 6f he races over here, he has proven form over this trip from only a 3lb lower mark. He has shown to possess enough speed to be competitive as a sprinter, but the fact he stays further is a positive as he often stays on strongly in the closing stages.

A price of 14/115.00 is too big to ignore, and Glenfinnan should come on for his latest effort at Doncaster on his return to action. Last term, he was able to win from a rating of 93 over 7f at Sandown, having previously finished a brilliant fifth in the Wokingham Stakes when on a mark of 95. He holds each-way claims from his current rating and could make it third time lucky on the Knavesmire, having run well here twice in the past.

Recommended Bet Back Glenfinnan E/W in 14:42 York SBK 12/1

Whilst the Group Three Musiadora Stakes is a competitive contest which features a number of unexposed fillies, Ed Walker-trained Miss Tonnerre makes the most appeal on form shown, and can put the valuable experience gained as a juvenile to good use.

Representing a yard that are currently performing at a 26 percent strike-rate, under an in-form jockey in Tom Marquand, the daughter of Night Of Thunder was able to make a successful start to her racing career when winning on the July Course at Newmarket last summer, before being upped into Group Two level in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

On that occasion, Miss Tonnerre was able to finish fourth behind subsequent Classic winner Desert Flower, with Listed winner January in second and Flight, second in the 1,000 Guineas, in third.

Miss Tonnerre was only half-a-length behind the third that day, when finishing ahead of now 99-rated Ecstatic, second at Group Three level since. She was staying on strongly in the closing stages suggesting this step up to an extended mile-and-a-quarter should suit, and she is out of a 1m3f winning daughter of Nayef in Sacrifice My Soul.

Possibly unsuited by the heavy conditions at Deauville when last seen, Miss Tonnerre was unable to land a blow in the Group Three Prix des Reservoirs, but remains a filly to keep onside and, although she must overcome a 205-day break, on her first start as a three-year-old, she has won when fresh in the past and could hit the ground running this term.

At the prices, Miss Tonnerre makes the most appeal as her odds seem generous considering she has form with the first two from the 1,000 Guineas.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Tonnerre in 15:45 York SBK 6/1

Equipped with a first-time visor, Phil McEntee-trained filly Cressida Wildes should improve for a recent effort at Chester now dropping back down in class and returning to a distance at which she has proven form.

The daughter of Showcasing remains unexposed in handicap company from a current mark of 75, 2lb lower than in recent efforts, having been competing in higher class races in recent efforts. She did contest her handicap debut at a lesser level, when a length-and-a-quarter third to now 82-rated Yes I'm Mali when in receipt of 3lb from a mark of 78, performing well enough that day to suggest she could be competitive from that rating, and from a 3lb lower mark here, she should pose a threat back down in class.

For her previous trainer, Charlie Fellowes, Cressida Wildes showed potential in each of her five starts, holding her own in races won by now 95-rated Mandurah,, now 85-rated Ghost Run, 90-rated Englemere, now 96-rated It Ain't Two, and recent Listed second, Hold A Dream, who is now rated 97, respectively.

Considering some of the form she has been able to show previously, Cressida Wildes should be capable of putting in a competitive effort from her current mark at this level under Grace McEntee, and a price of 18/119.00 represents value.

Recommended Bet Back Cressida Wildes E/W in 16:05 Yarmouth SBK 18/1

Mehmas filly Perfect Part made an emphatic introduction to racing with a 125/1126.00 success on debut at Beverley last June, beating now 98-rated subsequent Group Two-placed Maw Lam.

Although she is yet to add to her sole success, she was able to put in a creditable effort behind Beauty Queen on her following start over the same course-and-distance before finishing a length-and-three-quarter fourth to the useful King Of Light at Musselburgh, with the sadly ill-fated La Bellota, an exciting prospect who went on to achieve a rating of 105 through Listed success and a narrow defeat at Group Two level, in third.

The Brian Ellison-trained filly was seen solely in Stakes company following that effort, prior to her latest outing when disappointing at Chelmsford. Upped into Group Two company when lining up in the Lowther Stakes over 6f on the Knavesmire, Perfect Part finished a staying on fifth at odds of 50/151.00 when a length-and-a-quarter behind now 103-rated Group Three winner Heavens Gate, with 97-rated Listed winner Miss Lamai a couple of lengths behind in sixth.

The race was won by now 106-rated Celandine, with 105-rated Time For Sandals in second, and 104-rated Queen Mary Stakes winner Leovanni in third, and also featured now 100-rated Betty Clover.

In her penultimate outing, Perfect Part finished strongly from a near impossible position at the rear of the field in the Listed Cammidge Trophy Stakes over 6f in good to soft ground conditions, in tough company with the likes of Spycatcher, Iberian and Marshman ahead of her, and James's Delight, Witness Stand, Frost At Dawn and Al Shabab Storm behind, all of whom are rated in the 100s.

Whilst this three-year-old filly was in receipt of plenty of weight from her rivals, she still faced a tough task against some hardy, older rivals, but was able to perform with credit in an effort that can be upgraded. The way she has been finishing off her races would suggest a step up to 7f should suit, too, and, dropping into this class, she must hold leading claims considering the talented rivals she has been facing recently.

Perfect Part is partnered by 7lb claimer Shay Farmer, who is two from five at the track and eases her burden from top-weight, and this could be a feasible opportunity for her to return to the winners' enclosure.

At a price of 25/126.00, Perfect Part is overlooked in this contest and warrants serious consideration, capable of posing a threat.

Recommended Bet Back Perfect Part E/W in 16:18 York SBK 25/1

A price of 12/113.00 appears value for consistent Light Up Our Stars, who has made the frame in each of his three most recent runs.

The Scott Dixon-trained gelding is now 10lb below his last winning mark and has 7lb claimer Taryn Langley in the saddle further easing his weight-carrying burden, and putting him in with excellent claims of returning to winning ways and recording a 12th career success.

The likeable nine-year-old always warrants consideration over around a mile trip, and should be suited by the quicker conditions, too, as shown at Brighton when second to Boujee Gold last month. In-form and available at generous each-way odds, Light Up Our Stars could prove worth sticking with in this contest.