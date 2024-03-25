Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has an 80/1 NAP in the Hunter Chase at Exeter

Run well since joining this yard

Slightly less pressure on jumping

Cooldine Bog is overpriced at Exeter

No. 4 Cooldine Bog (Ire) SBK 35/1 EXC 29 Trainer: Miss Amber Jackson-Fennell

Jockey: Miss Amber Jackson-Fennell

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

The Wolf drops into Hunter Chase company for the first time at Exeter this afternoon and it may be that he will have too much class for his rivals but he isn't an easy ride and his jumping can let him down so he might not be quite as formidable a rival as the rating suggests.

There are various reasons to think that the next three in the market could challenge him but I'm going to take a chance on the outsider of the whole field at a huge price.

Cooldine Bog ran terribly in points and a Hunter Chase last season but since joining Amber Jackson-Fennell, he's shown that he still has ability. He ran well on his first start for her when a very close third in a point at Charing and he wasn't disgraced in stronger company next time in a Hunter Chase at Fakenham. He dropped to the back of the field with a circuit to go as the pace quickened and after three out it looked like he would finish tailed off but he showed a willing attitude to rally and was only beaten eight lengths by Secret Investor.

Cooldine Bog failed to complete last time out at Leicester but he was still in touch and battling away over an inadequate trip when he was effectively brought down by Drakes Well.

The return to a longer trip today should suit and I think this trip and the fences at Exeter will put slightly less pressure on his jumping than was the case around the sharp track at Fakenham and over two miles at Leicester last time. His jumping wasn't too convincing or slick at times in those races but with most of the fences at Exeter being taken uphill, that may help him.

It may be that he just isn't quite good enough against rivals of this quality or that, while he's run well on soft ground, he would ideally want quicker ground. However, he's reached a price where I can't let him go unbacked given the ability he's shown this season. Any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.