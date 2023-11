Showed ability in point bumper win

No. 3 Jersay Du Trottet (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 1000 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: William Shanahan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 103

Jersay Du Trottet has yet to be competitive in a finish in three starts in Britain but I think he could be capable of showing more today.

He was bought after finishing third in hurdling debut at Pau and ran respectably on his first start for Jennie Candlish at Newcastle. He was disappointing next time at Hexham when stopping very quickly at the end of the back straight but that suggests he may have had a problem and he showed more on his return from a 189-day break last time at Huntingdon.

Jersay Du Trottet was held up and detached from the back of the field for much of the race but made some late headway to finish fourth. He showed a tendency to jump to his left that day so the return to a left-handed track will suit and I'm hoping they will look to ride him handier around this track now that they have seen he can finish a race off better than was the case on his first two starts in Britain.

It might be that he's a bit tricky but this isn't a particularly strong race and any 8/18.80 or bigger appeals.

Back Jersay Du Trottet in the 12:15 at Sedgefield 1pt win at 10/111.00

No. 9 Night Life SBK 22/1 EXC 29 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: -

Lahire and I'm Too Tired face each other again after finishing first and second over C&D last month and they set the standard on hurdling form but it's not a particularly high one and the lack of cheekpieces is a slight concern for Lahire.

There are three hurdling newcomers in this race and there are reasons to think all three could run quite well but it's the biggest priced of them who appeals at the current prices.

Night Life ran poorly on her last two starts on the flat but she was never going to be suited by a mile at Newcastle last time so I think that one can be easily excused.

Prior to that she had run respectably off marks in the low-mid 60s and I thought she showed a good attitude as she kept battling on when headed in those races.

I think she lacked the necessary turn of foot to climb any higher in the ranks on the flat and she could be suited by the switch to hurdling.

There is the obvious unknown over how she will jump and it may be that she had an issue that has caused her to run poorly in her last two starts and will do so again today but in a race of this quality I think she's a little overpriced and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Night Life in the 12:50 at Sedgefield 0.5pt win a 28/129.00

No. 9 Workhardplayhard (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Mr William Easterby

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Toscan Genius heads the market in this maiden hurdle but he doesn't set a high standard at all based on what he achieved when second over C&D last week. It's no surprise to see early market support for Electric Jet and Let's Go Joe but it's another horse that ran in the pointing field last time who now appeals at the prices.

Workhardplayhard made his debut in a point bumper at Duncombe Park last season and I was quite impressed by the manner of his victory. He was always travelling strongly in behind the leaders and quickened up well when nudged along to make a challenge on the final bend. He got the inside run as the leader ran a bit wide and was always holding that rival once getting to the front.

The runner up was narrowly beaten in a maiden next time while the third has run respectably in a good bumper at Worcester since and subsequent point bumper winner and hurdles runner up, To Chase A Dream, was further back down the field.

I thought Workhardplayhard physically looked the type to improve with time and obstacles so I think he did well to win on debut as he could take a step forward today on his hurdling debut.

I have a slight worry that this trip might not be ideal for him but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced and any 6/16.80 or bigger appeals.

Back Workhardplayhard in the 14:35 at Sedgefield 1pt win at 15/28.40

