Mark is in the hotseat while Daryl is away

He has a trio of fancies over the jumps

Kim Bailey's progressive hurdler the best bet

Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling

No. 8 Electric Jet (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Charlie Longsdon sends a couple on the long journey to Sedgefield from his Oxon base on Thursday and his hurdling debutant Electric Jet makes plenty of appeal in this 2m 4f novice contest.

A four-year-old son of Jet Away, the selection made a good impression on his first start in Irish points at Lisronagh in March, beaten just a length into second.

Electric Jet couldn't match that level on form on his next start, but there was more than enough in that initial outing to suggest he can make his mark under Rules and this looks a soft enough contest for him to make his bow in this sphere.

Likely favourite Toscan Genius made decent hurdling debut over this C&D last week, but that form hardly sets a taxing standard and I'm happy enough to take him on.

Lets' Go Joe is another Irish recruit making his hurdling bow and is worth monitoring in the market.

Sedgefield 14:35 - Back Electric Jet @ 3/13.95 Bet now

No. 1 Mikhailovich (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 109

Kim Bailey's Mikhailovic had been disappointing on his hurdling debut in March, being pulled up at Huntingdon, but he looked a much-improved model when making his seasonal return there last month, scoring by the best part of ten lengths from Benny Silver.

The runner-up had run well to finish in the same spot on his previous start nd there's little reason to think he didn't show his form on the day, but Mikhailovic simply made mincemeat of him.

The selection scored there as if well ahead of his mark of BHA mark of 100 and even a 9lb rise for the success may not be enough to stop him following up, and he rates just about the strongest bet of the day.

In terms of the opposition, Wolfspear also comes into the race on the back of a recent success at Exeter, though he has to be something of a bounce candidate having returned from the best part of 500 days off there.

Backing up just over three weeks later, there has to be a chance he finds this coming too soon.

Charles Street is another to consider, but he's a tricky customer and connections will be hoping he puts his best foot forward back in sterner headgear (blinkers replacing a visor).

Market Rasen 15:21 - Back Mikhailovic @ 2/12.94 Bet now

No. 8 Jaminska (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 1.18 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 105

With plenty of rain forecast at Taunton, conditions could be pretty testing by the time this 2m 3f mares' handicap hurdle is run and the expected added emphasis should be right up Jaminska's street.

Jane Williams' filly is less exposed than most having made just three starts and she got off the mark in heavy ground at Herford when last seen in January.

Leading under pressure entering the straight in that novice contest, she forged clear to come home five lengths clear of Jamie Snowden's Obsessedwithyou.

The form was franked when that one came out and won a similar contest next time, before going on to finish fourth on handicap debut from a mark of 107.

That suggests Jaminska could be well treated here, making her own handicap debut from a perch of 105, with the only slight doubt being her readiness after a bit of time away from the track.

However, she did run well to finish second on debut, so I'm not overly concerned fitness-wise.

Taunton 16:05 - Back Jaminska @ 9/25.30 Bet now

Read Alan Dudman's Daily Multiple tips here.