Ran well last time behind subsequent winner

Likely strong pace to suit

He Is A Cracker is overpriced at Fontwell

No. 4 He Is A Cracker (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Gary Brown

Jockey: Isabelle Ryder

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 77

He Is A Cracker has yet to get off the mark in twelve starts but I think he has an excellent chance to do so this afternoon at Fontwell.

He ran well on both starts over fences in 2021 and after returning from a long absence, he's run well in three starts this season, two over hurdles and one over fences.

The defeat over fences was last time at Uttoxeter where he was held up in last off a steady pace. He moved closer going out on to the final circuit and then made more significant headway on the long run to four out to take the lead jumping that fence.

However, he was headed by Do No Wrong at the next and couldn't quite get back to that rival, with a mistake at the last not helping, while pulling twenty lengths clear of the rest.

The winner has since won again by eleven lengths off a 4lb higher mark while He Is A Cracker is able to run off the same mark today.

I think this race could also set up ideally for him if they repeat the tactics from Uttoxeter as the rest of the field usually either make the running or race prominently which could result in a strong pace.

His jumping in the closing stages is a slight concern but in a race where the likely pace scenario and distance doesn't look ideal for a few of his main rivals, I think he should be shorter at the head of the market and any 13/82.62 or bigger appeals.

Back He Is A Cracker in the 14:38 at Fontwell 1pt win at 15/82.84 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Friday tips here.