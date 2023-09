Handicapped to have a big say down in trip and grade

Scottish should get a good pace to aim at to repeat the latest course win

Dream Mischief is the best-handicapped horse at Salisbury

No. 1 (7) First Folio SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 94

I was half tempted to take a chance with Ingra Tor, who has an unexposed profile and returns to action under pilot William Buick, but his price of 11/43.70 doesn't appeal given he has a little to prove, and stall one may be an inconvenience.

Plenty of these are out of form, including First Folio - 8/18.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but he did give signs of encouragement at Newmarket last time, and that came over a trip of seven furlongs that stretches his stamina.

The handicapper dropped him three pounds for that effort, so he can drop into a Class 3 contest for the first time since scoring at Yarmouth last year.

The selection reached a peak rating of 102 on the back of his Yarmouth victory, and his first race on turf since then came at York when 6/16.80 favourite for the Churchill Tyres Handicap in May.

He cut no mustard there and finished a disappointing 16th of 21, and he followed it up with a poor 23rd of 27 in the Wokingham, but big field scenarios are not to his liking.

First Folio's record in smaller fields of 12 or less on turf over 6f see form figures of 12441. The runner-up effort came behind the useful Run To Freedom (a Group 1 sprinter) when racing in Listed company at Windsor last May. The first fourth was a 1/2 length defeat at his favoured York, and the second was a two-length defeat to the subsequent Ayr Gold Cup runner-up.

He has run well in big-field events previously, but his peak RPR is 103 (York) in that scenario, and he only reached that once, while in the field sizes mentioned above and like today, they read 103, 106, 104, 104, 106, 105, 103, 100, 94 (British debut).

He looks worth chancing back to this distance from a reduced handicap mark and down in grade from what could prove a favourable draw in stall seven and returned to smaller field size.

After all, his last effort outside of a big handicap saw a good performance when chasing home Listed performers, including Rhythm Master and Vafortino at Kempton when rated 101.

Back him at 6/16.80 or bigger.

No. 5 (7) Scottish Summit (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Geoffrey Harker

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 91

You'd be hard pushed to make a case that market leaders Gweedore or Mount Athos are well handicapped on their respective ratings, but that's not the case with ten-year-old Scottish Summit - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was a ready winner at this venue on his last visit.

On that evidence, there is no chance he should be as big a price in comparison to The Cookstown Cafu, who he beat easily, and the veteran has little to find with Gweedore on their meeting at York, having come from an unpromising position when hampered as he made headway to finish just a length behind.

The selection did the best of those from off the pace that day, and with today's race holding much more pace, he looks worth keeping on side, while it's best to excuse his latest effort at the same venue over 1m, given how the race panned out.

The move back to 7f from 1m last time, for which his form figures read 31452220, is a positive despite the lack of victories amongst them. He needs a strong gallop, and with the likes of Gweedore, Mount Athos, The Cookstown Cafu and Danzan in this field, there will be no hanging around.

He looks to have found a race that could easily set up for him, and he makes the most appeal. Symbolize is interesting after a wind operation but needs to show better signs and is best watched.

Back him at 7/17.80 or bigger.

No. 3 (1) Dream Of Mischief SBK 5/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 76



It may well pay to be forgiving to Dream Of Mischief - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - given his latest run saw him pull far too hard in dire conditions at Goodwood from stall 20. He did catch the eye, making headway from an impossible position before being eased off, and today is a drop into much calmer waters.

He had previously done remarkably well to overcome the run of the race at Windsor on his penultimate start when circling the field and hitting the line hard. Before that outing, he had gone close at Goodwood when continuously denied a clear run behind Island Bandit - a subsequent Class 3 Sandown winner.

The three-year-old has a progressive profile compared to many of today's rivals, and while I wouldn't want to be throwing stacks of cash at him given the traffic issues that can arise here, he is much more persuasive than many others.

His Goodwood form through Cancan In The Rain gives him the holding of the favourite Plauupskyblues, and I'd have this horse closer to favourite in this market at around 5/23.50.

Back him at 3/13.95 or bigger.

P/L Update

It's that time of the month again when the P/L is updated, and I will provide you with as much info as possible (below) on the 1st of each month, good or bad. The good news is that we are now rolling along nicely, and August has been profitable despite having three horses beaten at 1.51/2 or shorter in the running, including Fox Tal, a 20/1 selection beaten at 1.011/100.

August Advised stakes

Staked: 129pts

Returned: 154.67pts

P/L: +25.67

ROI = 19.90%

August BSP

Staked: 129pts

Returned: 141.1pts

P/L: +12.1

ROI = 9.38%

Current Yearly P/L

Advised Stakes = +89.7 ROI = +9.61%

BSP = +110.3 ROI = +11.82%

Monthly breakdown to advised stakes

Jan = -1

ROI = -1.76%

Feb = +45

ROI = +50.11%

March = +41.37

ROI =+35.36%

April = +31.16

ROI = +21.49%

May = -19

ROI = -14.14%

June = -22.9

ROI = -22%

July = -7.8

ROI -7.1%

Aug = +25.67

ROI = +19.90%

Monthly Breakdown to BSP

Jan = +26.5

ROI = +25%

Feb = +32.2

ROI =+35.8%

March = +42.7

ROI = +36.4%

April = +63.7

ROI = +43.9%

May = -24.9

ROI = -18%

June = -27.7

ROI = -27.01%

July = -12.3

ROI = -11.21%

Aug = +12.1

ROI = +9.38%

Yearly breakdown by days to advised stakes and BSP

Mon Advised = -15.2pts

Mon BSP = -14.4pts

Tues Ad = +12.95pts

Tues BSP = +4.3pts

Weds Ad = -0.9pts

Weds BSP = +4.6pts

Thurs Ad = +5.1pts

Thurs BSP = +5.6pts

Fri Ad = +42pts

Fri BSP = +64.7pts

Sat Ad = +57.5pts

Sat BSP = +61.2pts

Sun Ad = -11.8pts

Sun BSP = -15.7pts

Yearly breakdown by win or each-way bets

Win Bets Advised = +9.6pts

Win Bets BSP = +56.1

E/W Bets Advised = +80.1

E/W Bets BSP = +54.2

Yearly breakdown by code

AW Advised = -20.4pts

AW BSP = +9.0pts

Chase Advised = +84.69pts

Chase BSP = +86.3pts

Hurdle Advised = +10.83pts

Hurdle BSP = +23.7pts

Flat Turf Advised = +20.02pts

Flat Turf BSP = -3.2pts

Yearly breakdown by points WIN AND EACH-WAY

0.5 win AD = +1pts

0.5 win BSP = +0.4pts

1pt win AD = -43.3pts

1pt win BSP = -9.8pts

1.5pt win AD = +6.64pts

1.5pt win BSP = +11.7pts

2pt win AD = +22.05pts

2pt win BSP = +22.9pts

2.5pt win AD = +11.5pts

2.5pt win BSP = +12.4pts

3pt win AD = -3.75pts

3pt win BSP = +7.6pts

4pt win AD = +15.5pts

4pt win BSP = +10.9pts

WIN ROI to advised = +1.30%

WIN ROI to BSP = +7.62%

0.5pt e/w AD = +15.75pts

0.5pt e/w BSP = +7.2pts

1pt e/w AD = -6.8pts

1pt e/w BSP = +0.9pts

1.5pt e/w AD = +66.75pts

1.5pt e/w BSP = +42pts

2pt e/w AD = +4.4

2pt e/w BSP = +4

E/W ROI advised = +44.75%

E/W ROI BSP = +27.49%

Yearly breakdown by price bracket

Evens - 2/1 to Advised = +13.1pts

2/1 -5/1 = -8.8pts

5/1-8/1 = -15.6pts

8/1 - 15/1 = +2.6pts

15/1 - 98/1 = +98.45pts

Evens - 2/1 BSP = +9.5pts

2/1-5/1 = -15.7pts

5/1 - 8/1 = +17.5pts

8/1 - 15/1 = +20.6pts

15/1 - 98/1 = +78.3pts