Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 33/1 NAP at Wincanton

Ran well for a long way last time

Hurdles and right-handed track to suit

Behind The Curtain is overpriced at Wincanton

No. 7 Behind The Curtain (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 6 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Mr Martin McIntyre

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 105

Behind The Curtain hasn't completed in two starts for David Pipe since returning from a huge absence but he shaped with more promise last time than him pulling up suggests.

He either led on his own or shared the lead for much of the race despite not jumping well and regularly jumping out to the right. He was still in front jumping four out but was headed on the very long run to three out and he soon weakened after jumping that fence before being pulled up after clambering over two out.

That was the longest trip that Behind The Curtain had raced over and he looked a blatant non stayer so the drop back in trip today should suit. The switch to a right-handed track should also be in his favour given how often he went out to the right and ground and momentum that was lost in doing that. The return to hurdling is also likely to help having not jumped well over fences.

It may be that he's vulnerable to younger legs or that the problems that kept him off the track for so long will reoccur but there aren't many in here that look too well handicapped and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.