Looked green on first two starts

Not an overly strong bumper

Illico De Montave is overpriced at Ludlow

No. 6 Illico De Montave (Fr) SBK 66/1 EXC 70 Trainer: Tom Weston

Jockey: Ben Poste

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Jim De Sarti is a short-priced favourite for the bumper at Ludlow and he comes into this on the back of a victory but that was a weak race at Loudeac. He arguably achieved more when third on debut at Nancy and he makes a positive trainer switch so could improve on what he's shown but I'm happy to look elsewhere.

It's no surprise that there's been early money for What's One More given the promise of her debut and that this doesn't look a particularly strong race but there's one horse at a huge price who I think could run better than the market is expecting.

Illico De Montave hasn't been involved in the closing stages of either of his two starts but he's shown a bit of promise on both occasions and could be capable of showing more at some point. On debut in a maiden at Larkhill, he ended up being a very long way behind at halfway but eventually realised what was required of him late on and he charged home to take seventh.

He was initially ridden much handier for his rules debut in a bumper at Wincanton for Tom Weston but he still looked green and seemed to completely switch off halfway down the back straight which saw him gradually drop back and be in last turning into the home straight. It looked like he would drop right away and be tailed off but he finally got the idea of what was required of him and stayed on again late to beat four of his rivals and only finish just behind Baskerville who had run well on debut.

I think that was a stronger bumper than the one Illico De Montave contests today and I'm hoping he will be sharper for the experience as well as having tightened up on the fitness front. I'm also hoping that Ben Poste will set out to try to make this as much of a test of stamina as he possibly can, as he did when riding another pointing graduate from the same source in James Baie when finishing third at Market Rasen.

It might be that Illico De Montave is just too slow for a bumper, particularly around this track, but he's got too much ability to be a 200/1 chance in a race of this quality. Any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Illico De Montave in the 15:40 at Ludlow 0.5pt e/w at 200/1201.00 Bet now

