Much better after wind op last time

Not a strong race for hurdling debut

Wolfburg is overpriced w/o the fav at Kelso

No. 13 Wolfburg (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Walk On Quest is the favourite for this maiden hurdle on rules debut following a promising run in an Irish point when hampered on the final bend. He could be too good for this field but there's also a bit of a concern over the wind op since and application of a tongue tie and I'm not certain about this trip for him. Rather than either side with him or against him, I think the better option is to take him out of the equation and play in the without the favourite market.

Ballyfort is favourite in that market and rightly so after a promising hurdling debut at Ayr where he showed that this trip was suitable for him. The slight concern for him today is they have put a hood on him and while that may help him settle better than he did at Ayr, I wonder if that may indicate that today is another road on the horse's education.

At a bigger price, I prefer Wolfburg who took a big step forward on his second start in a bumper at Carlisle last time. He was held up in last through the first half of the race and still only had two rivals behind turning into the home straight. He made smooth progress to track Mister Meggit with three furlongs to go and was switched to the near rail to make his effort two furlongs out but he couldn't go with that rival while keeping on well enough to finish third.

The manner in which Wolfburg travelled for a long way in that race was taking and the fourth has since won over hurdles while the fifth wasn't beaten far on hurdling debut.

That race showed that the wind op he had after his debut had worked and I'm hoping they will look to ride him more positively on hurdling debut in a race that lacks depth in quality.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will jump but I think he should be second favourite in the without the favourite market and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.