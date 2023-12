Testing conditions no problem

Likely good pace to suit

Zambezi Fix is overpriced at Chepstow

No. 3 Zambezi Fix (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Bernard Llewellyn

Jockey: Robert Williams

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 120

Zambezi Fix's record of winning only twice from 31 starts while finishing second or third a further thirteen times suggests that he might not be the toughest in a battle but I think he has a good chance of adding a third victory this afternoon.

He's not run over fences since April last year but that most recent chase outing was over today's C&D and he was running well off a 6lb higher mark until coming down at the last.

He had previously run well on multiple occasions over fences at this track when putting together a hat-trick of seconds in early 2021 on a variety of ground, including when finishing a close second to Funambule Sivola when that future dual Grade 2 winner was racing off 133.

Zambezi Fix ran well on his first two starts over hurdles this season in testing ground and it's easy to forgive his latest run at Ascot when the ground was too quick and he didn't have a suitable pace to close into.

He's likely to get that ideal quicker pace today with quite a few possible front runners in the field and it won't matter to him how testing the ground becomes as the rain continues to fall through the day.

There is the obvious concern that he might not be the toughest if needing to get into a battle and his jumping technique had issues when last seen in this sphere but this looks a good opportunity for Zambezi Fix on his return to fences and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.