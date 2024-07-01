Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies youngster to continue revival at Worcester

Showed far more back over fences

Delaying effort will help his chance

Jac Jumper is overpriced at Worcester

Jac Jumper's form had taken a sharp dip since leaving Francois Nicolle until bouncing back to life last time and I think he can build on that today.

His first four starts after joining Deborah Cole were over hurdles and with cut in the ground and he largely didn't show much but the switch to fences and better ground saw him perform much better. Held up in a fairly closely-grouped field, he travelled and jumped well and jumped into the lead at four out. After two out, he was nudged along to go into a clear advantage over Calvic and he looked to have the race sewn up but he idled on the run-in and was beaten a short head.

The manner in which he travelled to the front suggests that Jac Jumper could be a class above this field and hopefully Chris Ward will have learned from last time and look to delay his challenge today.

His idleness on the run-in is a concern and it might be that he's just inconsistent and will revert to previous form today but I'm hoping the change in conditions and switch to fences was the cause of the revival last time as he gets that again today and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.