Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer without at Doncaster

Doncaster - 13:30 - Back Special John w/o the fav
Queensbury Boy could be a class or two above his rivals as he makes his hurdling debut in the opening race at Doncaster and rather than take him on, I think there's an appealing option in the without the favourite market.
Special John was well beaten on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter but he shaped better than the results suggests. He travelled well for a long way, having gone to the front at an early stage, before dropping away quickly after three out.
That was over nearly three miles in testing ground and it was his first start for 322 days so he's likely to be fitter for that run and I think the sharper test today could be more suitable for him. When winning a 3m maiden point at Larkhill last season, he set a steady pace and quickened off the front late on so it wasn't close to a true test at the trip and that race has worked out quite well.
It may be that the best of him under rules will only be seen when going chasing or that everything went perfectly for him at Larkhill and he won't ever repeat that level of form but I think he's a little overpriced in the without the favourite market given the quality of opposition and any double-figure prices appeal.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 56.50pts
Returned: 149.98pts
P/L: +93.48pts
