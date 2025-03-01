Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer without at Doncaster

Doncaster
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at Doncaster...

Timeform Superboost

Grey Dawning is the 4/61.67 favourite to win Kelso's 13:45 today and his trainer Dan Skelton has a very  impressive 37.5% strike rate at the Scottish venue. However, if you fancy Grey Dawning to win then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00!

To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet

Back Grey Dawning to Win 13:45 Kelso

SBK1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Doncaster - 13:30 - Back Special John w/o the fav

Queensbury Boy could be a class or two above his rivals as he makes his hurdling debut in the opening race at Doncaster and rather than take him on, I think there's an appealing option in the without the favourite market.

Special John was well beaten on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter but he shaped better than the results suggests. He travelled well for a long way, having gone to the front at an early stage, before dropping away quickly after three out.

That was over nearly three miles in testing ground and it was his first start for 322 days so he's likely to be fitter for that run and I think the sharper test today could be more suitable for him. When winning a 3m maiden point at Larkhill last season, he set a steady pace and quickened off the front late on so it wasn't close to a true test at the trip and that race has worked out quite well.

It may be that the best of him under rules will only be seen when going chasing or that everything went perfectly for him at Larkhill and he won't ever repeat that level of form but I think he's a little overpriced in the without the favourite market given the quality of opposition and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet

Back Special John in the 13:30 at Doncaster 0.5pt win w/o the favourite

SBK12/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Saturday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 56.50pts

Returned: 149.98pts

P/L: +93.48pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Epsom Derby and Oaks

Friday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Oaks day at Epsom

  • Max Liu
Epsom Oaks horse racing cheat sheet
Kevin Blake

Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back Revoir at 10/1 to reach another level in the Oaks

  • Kevin Blake
Horse racing expert Kevin Blake
Sam Turner

Friday Racing Tips: Sam Turner sides with Crucis to gain Moore success

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back Revoir at 10/1 to reach another level in the Oaks

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Derby Special: I like Tennessee Stud and Lambourn

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman