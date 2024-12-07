Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer on rules debut at Wetherby

Good performance on debut

Found a fairly weak race for rules debut

Big Zouk is overpriced at Wetherby

This looks a fairly weak novices' hurdle and there's a rules newcomer who appeals at the prices.

Big Zouk won on his debut at Oldtown for Denis Murphy despite showing clear signs of greenness. Having led early on, he dropped back into midfield in a tightly-packed group and was still there when getting in a bit tight to four out. He put in a much better jump at three out which took him into contention for the lead on the long run to two out and after jumping that in a share of the lead, he went on approaching the last. However, he looked very green on his own in front and looked likely to come off second better once joined by Followcato after the last but Big Zouk picked up again once challenged and went on to win by just over a length.

Given the inexperience that he showed, I think there could be plenty more to come from Big Zouk and there's likely to have been physical improvement too since that debut given his physique.

There is a slight concern over whether he will be at his best over a trip this short and he's almost certainly going to be a better chaser in time but, despite that, I think he has the ability to run well in a race of this quality and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.