Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Sandown from 9/2 to 25/1

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Saturday

Good Look can work a Charm on return to action

Unexposed Paul Nicholls-trained gelding makes appeal

Anthony Honeyball-trained Good Look Charm makes her seasonal return under 10lb claimer Chad Bament in this two-and-a-half-mile mares' handicap hurdle.

On the back of a 254-day absence, the eight-year-old mare should be competitive given she has a good record when fresh and won first time out last season, in higher class company at Wincanton from a mark of 107. She's 8lbs higher here, but has been competitive from 117 earlier in the year, including when third at Cheltenham when 18/119.00 last December, as well as when fourth in the valuable Lanzarote at odds of 28/129.00.

With the ground likely to be quite testing given the forecast rain, her proven form over further is an advantage should stamina be tested, and she has form figures of 1212536 in soft ground, making her a reliable type in a race of this nature.

The daughter of Cokoriko usually enjoys racing prominently, which should be a positive on this track in these conditions as it could be hard to make up ground should it become a slog. She shouldn't be tiring late on, and the yard remains in good order, currently performing at a 22 percent strike-rate, which is another positive.

This should be the time to catch Good Look Charm as she's fresh, and, considering she has run well at the track previously in deeper waters, when fourth in a Grade Three handicap, she makes plenty of appeal each-way at odds of 8/19.00 with four places available.

This handicap hurdle is a tricky race to predict with the lack of a clear favourite and a number of horses with different profiles featured in the race, however, a less exposed contender who could be capable of plenty of further progression is Paul Nicholls-trained Henri The Second.

From a mark of 125 the French-bred stands out as a potentially well handicapped horse if he can return to the form he had shown previously as a novice hurdler.

The return to hurdling following one outing over fences at the track last year appears a wise one considering he couldn't warm to chasing on that occasion and didn't appear the most natural jumper of the larger obstacles.

He had previously shown plenty of ability over timber, following a Listed bumper success, including when second to Chianti Classico at Chepstow and when comfortably beating Henry's Friend to land the Grade Two Winter Novices' Hurdle at this meeting two years ago, with subsequent Grade Two River Don winner Maximilian, who beat Stay Away Fay to land his graded success, in third.

If he can return to a similar level, he appears on a lenient mark from his current rating, and the step up in trip should suit considering he has been staying on well over a shorter trip when sometimes lacking the pace to be highly effective, with stamina appearing to be his strong suit. Some of the high quality horses he's beaten have gone on to be most successful over further, too, which could suggest this new trip could see the seven-year-old at his best.

This could present itself as a feasible opportunity for Henri The Second to get his career back on track under champion jockey Harry Cobden, and he is one to consider seriously at odds of 9/25.50, as the best may be yet to come from this unexposed gelding.

With conditions likely to be quite testing and with all of the market principles lacking a recent run, outsider of the field Zambezi Fix could outrun his odds to make the frame under 7lb claimer Ellis Collier.

The experienced nine-year-old has form figures of 22423122 on heavy ground for his current yard, with the slower ground certainly in his favour at this level and at this stage in his career against some quicker youngsters.

A tough horse, he was recently seen finishing a staying on fourth to Kabral Du Mathan at Kempton when sent off at 28/129.00 in good to soft ground. He stuck to the task well despite being outclassed, and, although more is needed, the contrasting ground conditions should allow him to be more competitive despite the step up in class.

Trained by Bernard Llewellyn, Zambezi Fix has finished a close second over course-and-distance in heavy ground previously, and, at generous odds, it could be worth taking a chance each-way on a horse who is certain to find conditions in his favour.

He has been competitive from a mark of 124 in the past when third to now 154-rated JPR One, when in receipt of 3lb, and, at the bottom of the weights carrying a featherweight, he is no forlorn hope at odds of 25/126.00.