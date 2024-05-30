Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer on hurdling debut at Ffos Las

Races didn't pan out to suit in bumpers

Fairly weak race for hurdling debut

Nowmelad is overpriced at Ffos Las

Two hurdling newcomers head the market in the opening maiden hurdle at Ffos Las. Boyles Hill ran well in defeat in a bumper at this track but the quicker ground is an unknown for him. Guard Duty showed a good level of ability in two starts in bumpers but is returning from a long break and he was very keen in his second start so there is a concern that he could be the same today.

At a bigger price, another hurdling debutant appeals having shown ability in bumpers when ridden negatively. Nowmelad got off the mark at the fifth attempt in the pointing field for Jack Teal before joining Richard Newland. He made his debut for the new yard in a bumper at Worcester and raced keenly under restraint in midfield before losing his place at the end of the back straight. He ended up dropping back to last entering the home straight before running on to finish fifth.

He raced keenly again when returning after a 196-day break in a bumper at Warwick last month. He raced in midfield in a steadily run race before being shuffled back turning the final bend. He was short of room on a couple of occasions in the home straight and could never put in a serious challenge while running on to finish fourth.

In both of those races, Nowmelad ended up being poorly positioned and I think he ran better than the results suggest. He made the running in the first four starts of his career and I'm hoping they revert to using prominent tactics with him today given he looks a strong stayer at this trip and the frequent benefit of being ridden handily in maiden hurdle.

It may be that today is another step on his education and he may be seen to better effect over further in time but in a race that doesn't have much depth in quality I think he's overpriced and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Nowmelad in the 14:28 at Ffos Las 1pt win @ SBK 12/1

Miltiades could be tough to beat in the closing handicap chase at Warwick if building on his latest start over C&D where the first and second have both won since and the likely strong pace today could see him settle better early on. However, the market hasn't missed that whereas I think one of his rivals at a big price could fare better than the market currently suggests.

Bombay Sunset was pulled up on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter but he showed some promise. He raced on the inside and his position fluctuated on the first circuit before tracking the leaders going out on to the final circuit. He was travelling well when crashing through the second fence down the back straight but recovered to be in a share of third jumping the last in the back. However, he couldn't go with the leading pair after that and wasn't given a hard time before being pulled up.

I think that was a good race for the grade and the conditions that day were far more testing than Bombay Sunset wants. He finished second in a point bumper on good ground on his debut and has had wind issues so the better ground tonight is likely to be more suitable for him and a tongue tie goes on for the first time which could see him finish off the race stronger over this shorter distance.

It might be that he just has a big hole in him and will find little in the closing stages again or that his jumping will be put under too much pressure around this track but I think he could be capable of better than he's shown so far and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.