Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer on handicap debut at Southwell

Southwell
Our racing expert has one selection on Thursday

Our resident tipster was on the mark with a 12/1 winning NAP yesterday and is back today with a sole selection at Southwell...

Southwell - 17:10 - Back Matchadam

Matchadam has shown very little in three starts over hurdles but the ability he showed in a point and bumper suggests he could be capable of much better over hurdles and he has a good chance to get off the mark in this sphere on handicap debut.

He started his career in the pointing field and made a winning start at Larkhill despite not jumping too well in the closing stages. Having moved from the care of Tom Lacey's head lad to Lacey, Matchadam made his rules debut in a bumper at Hereford and ran well to finish a close fourth despite showing greenness in the closing stages.

He's been well beaten in all three starts over hurdles since but those were over shorter trips and given the way that he finished off the race at Larkhill, I think the step up in trip could see him a better light. There is also the additional benefit from Cameron Iles riding for his stable so he is able to claim 3lb.

It may be that his wind has become a significant issue or he's had another problem that means he won't be anything like the horse he showed in the first two starts of his career but given his potential for improvement in a weak race, I think Matchadam is overpriced and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Matchadam in the 17:10 at Southwell 1pt win @

SBK13/2

Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 211.50pts

Returned: 248.14pts

P/L: +36.64pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

