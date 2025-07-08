Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer on chasing debut at Uttoxeter

Improved after treatment for ulcers

Let's Sail Away makes his chasing debut at Uttoxeter this evening and I think he looks the type to improve for the switch to this sphere.

He won a maiden at Larkhill on debut with far more in hand than the winning margin suggests, showing a tendency to jump to the left that increased towards the end of the race.

His form over hurdles after that was mainly disappointing but he showed more when winning at Market Rasen when last seen in March. He once again frequently jumped out to the left that day and looked in trouble turning the final bend but rallied well under pressure and looked to be getting the better of Gms Prince when that rival fell at the last and left Let's Sail Away clear.

It was reported after that Let's Sail Away had been treated for ulcers prior to that win so hopefully he's over that and can continue to improve now that he's switched to chasing. Physically he looks an obvious type for improve with time and fences and the switch to a left-handed track should bring improvement from him too given his tendency to jump out to the left.

The switch to better ground last time seemed to help him so hopefully they haven't overwatered and while it may be that he will show his best over a little further than this in time, I think Let's Sail Away has more ability than his rating of 100 and any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.