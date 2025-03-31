Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer in the bumper at Wincanton

Vol Royale ran a promising race in a bumper at Kempton and I think he has a good chance of building on that and getting off the market under rules at Wincanton.

He started his career in the pointing field and made an encouraging start at Kimble when fourth in a good maiden despite not jumping too well. He built on that with a comfortable victory on his first start this season at Dunsmore when he showed a smart turn of foot to circle the leaders around the final bend, despite stumbling slightly, and he easily pulled away from them on the run-in.

Vol Royale moved to Kayley Woollacott after that and ran a promising race on his rules debut at Kempton. He raced a bit keenly under restraint in a slowly run race and he was still at the back leaving the back straight. He showed good speed to take a gap that appeared on the final bend and that took him into third entering the home straight but he could never quite get on terms with the winner and finished fourth while still looking a bit green and racing away from the near rail.

I thought that was an encouraging start to his career under rules and the runner up has since won a valuable bumper at Newbury. I think the ground was softer than ideal for Vol Royale that day and his speed could be put to better use on the quicker ground today. It may be that there are some good newcomers in opposition but I think he sets the standard on form and any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.