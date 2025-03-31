Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer in the bumper at Wincanton
Our resident tipster has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at Wincanton...
-
Promising rules debut at Kempton
-
Better ground to suit
-
Vol Royale is overpriced at Wincanton
-
We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National
-
Read our Grand National Festival Ultimate Guide here
Wincanton - 17:15 - Back Vol Royale
Vol Royale (Ire)
- J: Ben Godfrey
- T: Kayley Woollacott
- F:
Vol Royale ran a promising race in a bumper at Kempton and I think he has a good chance of building on that and getting off the market under rules at Wincanton.
He started his career in the pointing field and made an encouraging start at Kimble when fourth in a good maiden despite not jumping too well. He built on that with a comfortable victory on his first start this season at Dunsmore when he showed a smart turn of foot to circle the leaders around the final bend, despite stumbling slightly, and he easily pulled away from them on the run-in.
Vol Royale moved to Kayley Woollacott after that and ran a promising race on his rules debut at Kempton. He raced a bit keenly under restraint in a slowly run race and he was still at the back leaving the back straight. He showed good speed to take a gap that appeared on the final bend and that took him into third entering the home straight but he could never quite get on terms with the winner and finished fourth while still looking a bit green and racing away from the near rail.
I thought that was an encouraging start to his career under rules and the runner up has since won a valuable bumper at Newbury. I think the ground was softer than ideal for Vol Royale that day and his speed could be put to better use on the quicker ground today. It may be that there are some good newcomers in opposition but I think he sets the standard on form and any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Mark Milligan's Monday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 94.50pts
Returned: 164.80pts
P/L: +70.30pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 1 of Aintree from 5/2 to 6/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1 Runners: Stage Star is a player on Thursday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Cheltenham faller to bounce back at Ludlow
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Dojin could be well ahead of her mark in Wednesday Southwell double